Lady Hawks rally to advance

RED OAK — The Red Oak Lady Hawks bounced back in a big way as they staved off elimination with a 12-5 victory over North Forney on Friday, and rolled to an 11-1 six-inning rout in the deciding Game 3 on Saturday to win the best-of-three bi-district playoff series.

The Lady Hawks (19-12) move on to the area round and will face Sulphur Springs starting with Game 1 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Nevada Community, and ending with Games 2 and 3 on Monday at 5 p.m. in Grand Saline.

The Lady Hawks totaled 12 hits in Saturday’s Game 3, with Becca Randerson batting 3-for-4 with a run scored and Destan Burks going 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Tabitha Jackson drove in a pair, and Lisandra Andrade tripled and scored twice in the win.

Jackson allowed one run on five hits, striking out four and walking four.

North Forney took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but Red Oak took the lead on a two-run error and added two more on Burks’ single and an outfield error.

In Game 2 on Friday in Red Oak, the Lady Hawks took the lead for good with a combined nine-run outburst in the fifth and sixth innings. Red Oak broke the game open with a six-run fifth, the biggest blow Burks’ two-run single.

The top four batters provided plenty of crooked numbers. Andrade was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored; Jazell Orozco was 3-for-5 with two steals and a run scored; Burks homered, walked twice and drove in three runs while scoring twice; and cleanup hitter Randerson was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

5A Region II: Forney 20, MHS 1, (5)

The Midlothian Lady Panthers had a tough draw in the Class 5A Region II softball playoff bracket, and Class 5A No. 14-ranked Forney lived up to its billing as the Lady Jackrabbits ended MHS’ season on Friday night, 20-1 in five innings, to sweep their bi-district series on the Lady Panthers’ home field.

Senior Kylie Hoggatt made her high school swan song a memorable one with a solo homer in the second inning for the Lady Panthers’ only run. Carsen Kitchens and April Snowden each added a hit.

Forney scored in every inning, including seven runs in the top of the second inning to gain control. The Lady Panthers committed seven errors to go with Forney’s 16 hits.

Other MHS seniors who will be graduating are Briley Blackmon, Kelley Kasper, Macy Cassell and Jaycee Celi.

The Lady Rabbits (25-6-2) advanced to the area round to face Longview.

5A Region II: Royse City 9, Ennis 3

ROYSE CITY — The season ended for the Ennis Lady Lions on Friday night as Royse City completed a bi-district series sweep with a 9-3 win.

The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the first inning and two more in the second, and kept pulling away.

Casey Slovak, Aubree Lalani and Victoria Thornton each had two hits for the Lady Lions (17-8). Lalani doubled and drove in two runs, and Slovak added two doubles and an RBI.

Ennis made it a 4-1 game in the third when Slovak doubled Thornton home. Lalani doubled home two more runs in the top of the seventh.

Royse City (25-7-1) advanced to face Huntsville in an area-round series that begins Friday.

4A Region II: Aubrey 9, HHS 4

CARROLLTON — The Heritage Jaguars took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning on Friday evening, and it was looking like a deciding Game 3 was in the future in their Class 4A Region II bi-district playoff series against Aubrey.

But the Lady Chaparrals unleashed an offensive barrage, scoring eight runs to flip the game around and take a 9-4 win at Kelly Field to complete the sweep and end the Jags’ season.

Heritage finishes the year with a final record of 15-14-1. The Jags will compete in Class 5A next spring but expect to bring back all nine of their starters.

Taysie Trejo was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Alyna Becerra had a three-RBI double for the Jags in Game 2. Taylor Bilderback, Jadyn Myers and Kylee Murillo each added a single.

Becerra’s double to right cleared the bases and gave HHS a 3-0 lead in the top of the third. In the fourth, the Jags made it 4-0 on Trejo’s bunt single that scored Murillo from third.

Aubrey broke through with a run in the bottom of the fourth, then in the fifth, the third time through the lineup proved anything but the charm for HHS. The Lady Chaps sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs on six hits, capped by a three-run double.

The Jags were retired in order in the sixth. In the seventh, Trejo and Myers each singled but were stranded in scoring position as the game ended.

Aubrey (20-7) advanced to face Godley in the area round this weekend.

3A Region II: Boyd 3-7, Maypearl 11-2

KENNEDALE — The Maypearl Lady Panthers kept their season alive with an 11-3 win over Boyd on Saturday, but the Lady Jackets came back to eliminate Maypearl with a 7-2 win in Game 3.

The Lady Panthers were held to four hits in Game 3, but three of them went for extra bases as Bailey Short tripled and Jaylee Dodd and McKinley Terry doubled.

The Lady Panthers tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth on a pair of errors, but Boyd (23-11) reclaimed the upper hand with a run in the fifth and broke the game open with a four-run sixth.

In Game 2 earlier, the Lady Panthers totaled 12 hits. Short was 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored; Ella Matthews was 2-for-4 with a triple, two stolen bases, two RBI and two runs scored; Terry was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; and Tyla Williams was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Maypearl scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to break a 3-3 tie, then erupted for seven runs in the sixth.

2A Region II: Italy 14, Bosqueville 4

WACO — The Italy Lady Gladiators were stretched to three games by Bosqueville following a Game 2 slugfest, but advanced to the area round of the playoffs with a 14-4 victory in Game 3 on Saturday.

Keri Scott was 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored; Kinley Cate was 2-for-4 with four RBI; Ella Hudson was 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Cadence Hopgood was 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored. Emily Janek allowed four runs on five hits in five innings to pick up the win.

Italy amassed 15 hits in a wild 19-18 loss on Friday as always-pesky Bosqueville forced Game 3. Hudson had five RBI, Scott was 3-for-4 and scored three runs, and Landry Janek, Cate and Emily Janek each drove in a pair of runs.

The Lady Gladiators (30-4-1) will face Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn in a one-game area-round playoff on Saturday.