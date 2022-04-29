Stone cold heroics lead to WHS win in playoff opener

Daily Light report

Thanks to some hustle by senior Makenae Stone, the Waxahachie Lady Indians are a win away from advancing to the area round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs for the first time in three years.

Stone’s inside-the-park home run against a defensive shift in the bottom of the third inning staked the Lady Indians to an initial lead. Then in the bottom of the fifth, Stone sprinted home from third on a wild pitch to score the go-ahead run.

That was all that was needed as the 20-win Lady Indians beat Temple, 3-2, on Thursday night at the Midkiff Athletic Complex to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three bi-district series.

Stone finished 2-for-2 on the night and had the only two WHS hits.

Kylee Raney went the full seven innings in the circle to pick up the win for the Lady Indians. Raney scattered five hits and struck out 13 Temple batters while walking three. The junior threw 132 pitches, 82 for strikes.

Raney closed out strong, setting down the side in the sixth and pitching around a two-out walk to end the game on a forceout from shortstop Bryten Burns to — who else? — Stone at second base.

After two scoreless innings, the Lady Indians (20-7) finally broke through in the bottom of the third on Stone’s inside-the-parker to the right field fence as the shift employed by the Tem-Cats left right field wide open.

WHS added a run in the fourth for a 2-0 lead when Kadin Vire scored from third on a dropped third strike.

Temple (19-11) tied it with two runs in the top of the fifth on freshman pitcher Maddison Ruiz’s two-out, two-run double to right center that scored Kaegan Yepma and Chloe Prentiss.

But Stone singled to start the bottom of the fifth and took second with the bag not covered. Stone advanced to third on a passed ball and scored what turned out to be the winning run on a wild pitch.

Ruiz struck out 13 in the tough-luck loss for the visiting Tem-Cats.

Game 2 will take place in Temple at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with Game 3 to follow if necessary. The winner of the series will advance to play either 6A No. 8-ranked Wylie or Mesquite Horn in the area round next weekend.