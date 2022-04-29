Lady Hawks fall short in Game 1 duel

Daily Light report

FORNEY — The Red Oak Lady Lawks had plenty of opportunities to break through against North Forney on Wednesday night in Game 1 of their best-of-three Class 5A Region II softball playoff series, but the Lady Falcons scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a 1-0 win.

The Lady Hawks (17-12) finished with eight hits, but left 11 runners on base. Tabitha Jackson pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and no earned runs, but suffered the tough loss in the circle.

The Lady Falcons won it on a squeeze bunt with one out in the seventh after a two-base error led off the inning and a passed ball advanced the runner to third.

The top three in Red Oak’s batting order supplied almost all the offense. Jazell Orozco batted 3-for-4 in the leadoff spot for the Lady Hawks, Lisandra Andrade was 2-for-3 and Destan Burks was 2-for-4. Tori Fowler reached twice on a hit and a walk.

The Lady Hawks needed a win in Game 2 Friday night on their home diamond to keep their season going. Game 3, if necessary, would be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Red Oak as well.

5A Region II: Forney 13, MHS 2, (6)

FORNEY — The Midlothian Lady Panthers (12-13) held an early 1-0 lead, but the Class 5A No. 14-ranked Forney Lady Rabbits scored five runs in the second inning and powered to a 13-2 win on Wednesday, taking a 1-0 lead in their bi-district series.

Meagan Hall was 2-for-3 with both Lady Panther RBI. In the top of the first, Hall singled home Farryn Aday on a line drive to center. In the sixth, Hall blooped a single over second base to bring in Ana Gonzalez, who had led off with a pinch-hit single.

Forney finished with 11 hits, including a walk-off grand slam home run by Cailey Slade that put the run rule into effect in the bottom of the sixth.

Forney took the lead for good with a five-run second inning and continued to pull away from there.

Game 2 was scheduled for Friday night, with Game 3 back in Forney at 3 p.m. on Saturday if needed.

5A Region II: Royse City 2, Ennis 1

ENNIS — Both pitchers combined to allow only three hits on Wednesday night, but Royse City pushed across the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth inning and held on for a 2-1 win over the Ennis Lady Lions in Game 1 of their bi-district series.

Aubree Lalani allowed only one hit, a leadoff single in the fourth that was stranded, and struck out 15 in the loss for the Lady Lions. Lalani’s Royse City counterpart, Kaylee Schmitz, tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts.

The Lady Bulldogs scored first on a wild pitch, but Ennis answered in the home half of the first when Emma Rios doubled home Larissa Orta. The game stayed 1-1 until the fifth, when Royse City took the lead on a walk, a stolen base, a sac bunt and a sac fly.

Game 2 was scheduled for Friday night at Royse City, with the deciding game to be played Saturday if necessary.

4A Region II: Aubrey 12, MHS 5

CARROLLTON — In Game 1 on Tuesday, the Heritage Jaguars fought back to within a run in the fifth inning, but the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals pulled away in the final two innings to take a 1-0 series lead with a 12-5 win at Kelly Field.

Lacey Harrison was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead HHS (15-13-1), and Zoie Zachry added a double. In the circle, Zachry allowed 12 hits in seven innings, but only six runs charged to her were earned.

After back-to-back doubles followed by back-to-back errors resulted in five Aubrey runs to start the game, the Jags got three back in the home half of the first. Taylor Bilderback scored on a passed ball, then a Kylee Murillo RBI groundout followed by a Harrison run-scoring single made it a 5-3 game.

Harrison doubled in a run in the third inning to answer an Aubrey tally and keep it a two-run margin. In the fifth, Zachry lined a double to right to score Jadyn Myers and make it 6-5.

The bottom finally fell out in the sixth as the Lady Chaps took command with four runs, aided by a pair of HHS miscues in the field.

Game 2 was scheduled for Friday night at Kelly Field, with Game 3 set for noon on Saturday if necessary.

4A Region II: Celina 14, Ferris 1, (5)

FERRIS — The Ferris Lady Jackets ran into a buzzsaw in Game 1 of their Class 4A Region II bi-district playoff series on Thursday night as they fell to Celina, 14-1, in five innings.

The series was set to conclude in Celina on Friday with Game 2 in the evening, with Game 3 to follow. The winner will face the Venus Lady Bulldogs, who routed North Dallas 16-0 on Thursday night in a one-game playoff.

3A Region II: Boyd 12, Maypearl 3

KENNEDALE — A nine-run bottom of the fifth inning proved costly as the Maypearl Lady Panthers dropped the opening game of their 3A Region II bi-district series with Boyd, 12-3, on Thursday night.

Ella Matthews, Kam Biggs and McKinley Terry all had two hits for the Lady Panthers. Matthews also had an RBI double and two stolen bases.

After two scoreless innings, Maypearl took a 2-0 lead in the third when both Lauren Pieper and Tyla Williams stole home. The Lady Panthers made it 3-1 in the top of the fifth on Matthews’ double which scored Lex Berryman.

But in the bottom of the fifth, Boyd exploded for nine runs on nine hits and three walks.

Games 2 and 3 of the series are scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m., with the decider to follow Game 2.

3A Region III: Troy 8-13, Palmer 3-1

The Palmer Lady Bulldogs played close to home in a Thursday doubleheader at Waxahachie High School, but 3A No. 23-ranked Troy swept both games to advance to the area round.

In Game 1 Thursday evening, the Lady Bulldogs (19-12) scored all three of their runs in the second inning en route to an 8-3 loss. Emerson Robinson had an RBI single, Kenddy Johnson stole home and Ragan Tucker added the third run on a fielder’s choice.

The nightcap was all Lady Trojans as they scored four runs in the first and seven in the third to take command in a 13-1 five-inning final result. Tucker was 2-for-2 for the only Palmer hits. Morgan Zabojnik drove in Katie Waddle on a sac fly in the bottom of the fifth to avert a shutout, but it wasn’t enough to stave off the run rule.

Troy (20-5) will face either Franklin or Cameron Yoe in the area round.