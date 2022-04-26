Lady Indians end regular season with rout

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians now can turn their attention to the Class 6A Region II playoffs — and will try to make one last deep run with head coach Steve Howell.

The Lady Indians (19-7, 11-3) needed just four innings to take care of DeSoto, 15-0, on a Friday night in which Howell threw out the first pitch and junior Kylee Raney did the rest.

Raney threw four no-hit innings with four strikeouts and was only a walk away from perfection as she faced the minimum 12 batters.

Molly Gilbert homered and singled, Bryten Burns and Sam Christian added two hits each and Makenae Stone doubled as WHS finished with nine hits. The Lady Indians also stole eight bases, including a pair of swipes by Burns.

The Lady Indians scored two in the first inning, then added six in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth to end the game. Christian’s two-RBI hit in the fourth triggered the 15-run rule and walk-off ending.

Four WHS seniors — Stone, Christian, Grace Boozer and Michaela Ross — were honored at the game as well.

The Lady Indians are the No. 3 seed out of District 11-6A in the playoffs. They will open a best-of-three 6A Region II bi-district series against the Temple Lady Cats with Game 1 on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Midkiff Athletic Complex at WHS. Game 2 will be in Temple at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with Game 3 to follow if necessary.