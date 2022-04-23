WHS skipper Howell bound for retirement?

The playoff-bound Waxahachie Lady Indians zeroed in on the softball postseason with a 9-3 victory over the Waco Lady Lions on Tuesday night in Waco. But the bigger news may have slipped out before the game that this may be the end of the line for longtime WHS head coach Steve Howell.

Lady Indian Softball posted a picture with this caption on Twitter: “It’s almost game time @wacoisdsports Sports Complex in Waco, @NDNSsoftball vs @WacoHighSchool Lions. Coach Howell’s last away meeting with Umpires at home plate in District play. Enjoy it, Coach!”

While the 65-year-old Howell’s plans may have been set for some time, Tuesday’s tweet was apparently the first public hint of Howell’s leanings.

Howell graduated from WHS in 1975 and went on to Baylor University to receive his B.S. in Education while playing football for the Bears. Howell rushed for more than 1,000 yards at Baylor before being drafted in the fourth round of the 1979 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Howell played 42 games in the pros with 10 starts, including three years with the Dolphins and one year with the Arizona Wranglers of the USFL.

He began his coaching career in 1986 and came home to WHS in 1990, but not all of those seasons were spent coaching softball.

Howell, who was born in Corsicana, left to coach softball at Corsicana Mildred from 2006-2008 and led Mildred to the 2008 state tournament, but returned to the Gingerbread City shortly afterward.

In early March 2019, Howell recorded his 300th career victory as a head softball coach.

"Milestone achievements like 300 wins are results of hours of dedication, time and energy of players and coaches," Waxahachie ISD athletic director Greg Reed told the Daily Light at the time. "I am excited and proud of coach Howell, and WISD is thrilled for his team to win him his 300th game in front of the home fans and supporters."

Howell also teaches Outdoor Adventure at WHS, according to his school bio.

WHS assistant coach Ariel Raney has been listed prominently online regarding Lady Indian softball this spring and appears to be a likely in-house heir to the head job.

In Tuesday night’s game, Grace Boozer’s two-run single scored Kadin Vire and Molly Gilbert, and Sam Christian followed with an RBI double for a quick 3-0 edge.

Waco replied with two runs in the home half of the first, but WHS got back on track in the third as Vire doubled and Boozer drove Vire home on a single.

In the fifth, Bryten Burns doubled home Darbie Richard and Makenae Stone, and Marlee Jackson followed with a two-run home run, her first of the season, to bust the game wide open.

The Lady Indians (16-7, 10-3) were scheduled to close out the regular season against DeSoto at the Midkiff Athletic Complex at Waxahachie High School on Friday evening at 7 p.m.

In other 11-6A games Tuesday night, Waco Midway clinched no worse than a tie for the 11-6A championship with a 15-0 rout of Cedar Hill; Mansfield downed Duncanville 15-0 as well to lock themselves into fourth place; and second-place Mansfield Lake Ridge (20-6, 11-2) defeated DeSoto 21-0 to stay a game up over WHS.

A WHS win and a Midway victory over Lake Ridge would create a tiebreaker scenario for second and third place in 11-6A between the Lady Indians and Lady Eagles. The teams split their season series.

Otherwise, WHS would receive the third seed out of 11-6A and would play the 12-6A runner-up in next weekend’s bi-district round.