Fourth-place Mansfield ambushes Lady Indians

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — With a playoff berth secured, the Waxahachie Lady Indians still had the goal of grabbing a share of the District 11-6A championship — but the Mansfield Lady Tigers had other plans.

The Lady Indians’ bats were abruptly held in check by MHS pitcher Hawwa Townsend, who pitched a two-hitter and struck out 10 in a 7-2 result for the fourth-place Lady Tigers on Friday night.

The setback drops WHS (15-7, 9-3) alone into third place in the district and out of title contention, but the Lady Indians can still either win or tie for district runner-up depending on what Mansfield Lake Ridge does in its final two outings.

Leadoff hitter Bryten Burns had the only two hits for WHS, both singles, and an RBI. The Lady Indians finally broke through with two runs in the top of the seventh as Burns singled home Brooklynn Warrix, and Makenae Stone scored on the same play on a throwing error in the outfield.

Mansfield (17-10-1, 7-5) scored two runs in the second, one in the third and three more in the fourth to take command of the game. The Lady Tigers tacked on one more run in the sixth.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to travel to Waco on Tuesday night, and will return home for the district finale on Friday at 7 p.m. against DeSoto. The Class 6A Region II softball playoffs will begin next weekend.