Another big inning boosts Lady Indians

Daily Light report

DUNCANVILLE — The Waxahachie Lady Indians’ offense continues to score lots of runs as they power into the playoffs — with a shot at a share of the District 11-6A championship still remaining.

Just days after a 14-run second inning at Cedar Hill, the Lady Indians plated 13 more tallies in the top of the second and coasted the rest of the way to a 15-3 postseason-clinching run-rule win over the Duncanville Pantherettes on Wednesday night in a game pushed back a day because of a severe weather threat.

The win leaves the Lady Indians in a tie for second place in District 11-6A with Mansfield Lake Ridge at 9-2. First-place Waco Midway has won 11 straight games since its district-opening loss to WHS on March 8, but Midway and Lake Ridge still have yet to play their second game, which will be next Friday at Lake Ridge.

The Lady Indians (15-6 overall) put lots of crooked numbers into the scorebook. Savannah Porter was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored, while Bryten Burns was 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and three runs scored and Marlee Jackson was 2-for-5 with three RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored.

Kadin Vire added three RBI, two walks, two stolen bases and two runs scored; and Brooklynn Warrix had two walks, two RBI and a run scored.

Kylee Raney pitched all five innings for the win, striking out 10 while walking one.

WHS broke on top with run-scoring singles by Vire and Porter, but Duncanville (5-17, 3-8) tied it with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first by India McMurray, who also had a solo homer off Raney in the third.

That set up the huge Lady Indian explosion in the second, with six hits, five free passes and five Pantherette errors during the inning. The Lady Indians batted around twice, sending 18 batters to the plate.

The Lady Indians were slated to travel to fourth-place Mansfield High on Friday night. They will begin the final week of the regular season on Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. start at Waco High, and will return home for the district finale on Friday at 7 p.m. against DeSoto.