WHS softball team blows out Cedar Hill

Daily Light report

CEDAR HILL — It was another quick night for the Waxahachie Lady Indians on Friday as they needed only three innings to rout the Cedar Hill Lady Longhorns, 18-0, in District 11-6A softball.

The Lady Indians had 10 hits and took advantage of 10 walks. Sam Christian singled and doubled, Marlee Jackson added a triple and Kadin Vire and Molly Gilbert each had two hits. WHS (14-6, 8-2) also had seven stolen bases, including a pair by Bryten Burns.

Kylee Raney took the circle for the Lady Indians and allowed one hit, striking out seven of 10 batters faced.

The Lady Indians opened with the lead in the top of the first as Burns scooted home on a passed ball and Savannah Porter drove in Jackson on a groundout. In the second, the floodgates opened as WHS scored 14 runs to turn it into a blowout.

The scoring concluded in the third as Vire circled the bases on a line drive and error in the outfield.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to travel to Duncanville on Tuesday night. They will visit Mansfield High on Friday at 7 p.m. for the third of four straight road games and will head down Interstate 35 to Waco High next Tuesday. They will return home for the district finale April 22 against DeSoto.