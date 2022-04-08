Lady Indians blank Lake Ridge at home

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians got back on course in a tight race for the District 11-6A championship with a 3-0 victory over Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday night at the Midkiff Athletic Complex, earning a split of the season series with the Lady Eagles.

Freshman Kaylee Favors bounced back from a wild road outing with a crisp three-hit shutout for the Lady Indians (13-6, 7-2), striking out 15 of 25 batters faced and walking only one. Favors threw 112 pitches, 72 for strikes.

WHS managed five hits of its own, with Marlee Jackson doubling and Favors, Molly Gilbert, Bryten Burns and Kadin Vire adding singles.

The Lady Indians scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the third inning as back-to-back throwing errors to lead off the inning set the table. Jackson’s double scored Darbie Richard from second, and Vire pulled a chopper down the first base line to score Burns and Jackson to make it 3-0.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to visit Cedar Hill on Friday evening to begin a run of four straight district road games. They will also travel to Duncanville on Friday for a 7 p.m. start.