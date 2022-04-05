Walk-off run stymies Lady Indians

Daily Light report

HEWITT — The Waxahachie Lady Indians had a chance to improve their position in a tight three-way battle for the District 11-6A lead on Friday night, but the Midway Pantherettes dashed their hopes by scoring the winning run on a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning, claiming a 2-1 win and sweeping the season series.

With two out in the last at-bat, Midway’s Rori Degeer worked the count full and then took ball four, forcing in Shelby Smith with the walk-off run.

The loss spoiled the outing in the pitchers' circle by Lady Indian starter Kaylee Favors, who held Midway to four hits and struck out nine. The freshman, though, walked nine, hit two batters and threw two wild pitches.

Favors and Bryten Burns had the only two hits for the Lady Indians (12-6, 6-2).

After a scoreless first two innings, the Lady Indians took the initial 1-0 lead as Kennedi Massey led off by being hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a passed ball, and scored from there on a steal of third and a throwing error on the same play.

The Pantherettes tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a wild pitch. From there, WHS couldn’t generate much offense as Burns’ infield single in the fifth resulted in the only base runner.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday night in a key district tilt at their home diamond at the Midkiff Athletic Complex at WHS. They will head to Cedar Hill on Friday for a 6 p.m. first pitch.