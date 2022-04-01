Lady Indians make turn in tie for first

Daily Light report

DESOTO — The Waxahachie Lady Indians wrapped up the first half of District 11-6A softball play in a three-way tie for first place in the district after they handled the DeSoto Lady Eagles, 18-0 in three innings, on Tuesday night.

Leading the way at the dish was Kadin Vire, who had three hits and four total RBI, including a bases-clearing double in the top of the second and another double.

Bryten Burns added three hits, two RBI and a stolen base; Brooklynn Warrix doubled in a run; and Darbie Richard stole two bases as part of a 13-hit Lady Indian attack as every batter got on base.

Kylee Raney took the circle and was a walk shy of a perfect three innings, striking out five.

The Lady Indians (12-5, 6-1) took a 5-0 lead after the first half-inning and dropped seven more in the second. They ended the game early with six more tallies in the third.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to travel down Interstate 35 to Waco Midway on Friday night, aiming to atone for their only district loss to date as the second half of the 11-6A schedule gets under way. They will host Mansfield Lake Ridge at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.