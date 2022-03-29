Lady Indians break out power vs. Waco

Daily Light report

The winning keeps happening for the Waxahachie Lady Indians as they extended their streak in District 11-6A games on Friday night.

The Lady Indians hammered out 14 hits — including six for extra bases — as they defeated Waco High, 11-1, in five innings at the WHS Midkiff Athletic Complex.

Kylee Raney got the start in the circle and held Waco to four hits, striking out seven. The only run Raney allowed was unearned, and she threw a total of 73 pitches, 52 for strikes.

Kaylee Favors continued to swing a big bat, finishing with a triple and a double off the wall. Kennedi Massey and Kadin Vire each added a triple, and Bryten Burns and Molly Gilbert added doubles.

The Lady Indians broke on top 3-0 in the first inning, then padded their advantage in the fourth as Vire tripled in two runs and Favors tripled in Vire in turn, scoring on an outfield error on the same play. Massey added a two-RBI triple later in the inning to make it 9-1 after four.

Favors ended the game on the run rule in the fifth with a sacrifice fly, scoring Marlee Jackson.

WHS (11-5, 5-1) was scheduled to travel to DeSoto on Tuesday night to close out the first half of district play. They will travel to Waco Midway on Friday looking to avenge their only district loss to date, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.