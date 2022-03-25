Freshman Favors leads WHS over Mansfield

Daily Light report

It’s a lot to put on a freshman’s shoulders, but Waxahachie’s Kaylee Favors is proving that she can carry the load for the Lady Indians.

Favors struck out 13 in a complete-game four-hitter, and also smacked a three-run home run — her fifth of the season — in the bottom of the first inning as the Lady Indians beat Mansfield High, 4-2, on Tuesday night at the Midkiff Athletic Complex.

Favors threw 120 pitches and held the Lady Tigers to two runs on four hits, walking four. Bryten Burns added two hits in the win for the Lady Indians (10-5, 4-1).

Mansfield touched Favors for a tally in the top of the first inning on a bunt single, a stolen base, a sac bunt and a wild pitch. But in the home half of the first, Burns singled and Kadin Vire walked one out later, and Favors followed with a big fly to centerfield for a 3-1 WHS lead.

Molly Gilbert restarted the offense by drawing a walk, and after advancing on a Savannah Porter single, Gilbert scored on a fielder’s choice and an error at first base for the fourth Lady Indian run.

The only other run of the night was scored by Mansfield in the top of the sixth on another wild pitch by Favors. The Lady Tigers threatened in the top of the seventh with two out and the potential tying runs on base, but Favors ended the game by inducing a ground ball to Gilbert at third for an unassisted forceout.

Tuesday’s game was relocated to WHS because of a wet field from Monday’s rain at Mansfield. The Lady Indians will travel to Mansfield on Thursday, April 14, right before Easter.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Waco High on Friday evening at the Midkiff Complex. They will travel to DeSoto on Tuesday to close out the first half of district play, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.