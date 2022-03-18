Lady Indians post back-to-back routs

The Waxahachie Lady Indians couldn’t have scripted much of a better spring break outcome than what they achieved this week.

With massive run-rule victories over Cedar Hill on Tuesday and Duncanville on Wednesday, the Lady Indians signaled that they will be a factor when the time for handing out postseason positions comes around at the end of April.

On Wednesday at the Midkiff Athletic Complex, the Lady Indians (9-5, 3-1) needed only three innings to blow out Duncanville, 16-0. Kaylee Favors struck out eight of 10 batters faced and allowed only one base runner on a walk, and at the plate was 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Bryten Burns, Kadin Vire and Kennedi Massey each also had two hits, Marlee Jackson and Grace Boozer each drove in a pair of runs, and Brooklynn Warrix stole three bases and scored three runs for the Lady Indians.

WHS scored five runs in the first, two in the second and nine more in the third to end the game early.

The 15-0 three-inning win against Cedar Hill on Tuesday went much the same way, with Kylee Raney pitching a perfect three innings for the win. Raney struck out the side in both the first and third innings.

The Lady Indians scored a whopping 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning with lots of big hits, including a two-RBI single by Vire, a two-run double each by Massey and Sam Christian, and a two-RBI triple by Burns her second time up in the inning.

The Lady Indians will return to action on Tuesday at Mansfield at 7 p.m.