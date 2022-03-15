Lady Indians suffer heartbreak at Lake Ridge

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — Days after winning a District 11-6A softball game in walk-off fashion, the Waxahachie Lady Indians suffered the other side of the coin on Saturday evening as Mansfield Lake Ridge scored the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge the Lady Indians, 4-3.

The Lady Indians (7-5, 1-1) took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning on a two-out rally. Molly Gilbert doubled home Kadin Vire from second base, and Savannah Porter — the hero of last Tuesday’s district-opening victory over Waco Midway — singled home Vire and courtesy runner Brooklyn Warrix.

The Lady Eagles, though, pulled even at 3-all with a two-run bottom of the fifth, then won it in the seventh on a ground ball to third with nobody out.

WHS outhit Lake Ridge 9-8, with eight batters getting at least one hit. Porter led the way, batting 2-for-3 with her two-RBI double. Darbie Richard added a two-bagger.

Kaylee Favors struck out nine in the hard-luck loss in the circle, allowing four runs on eight hits in six-plus innings.

The game was rescheduled to Saturday because of Friday’s inclement weather.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Cedar Hill on Tuesday at the Midkiff Athletic Complex. They will turn around on Wednesday and host Duncanville at 7 p.m.