Lady Indians walk it off vs. Midway

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians opened District 11-6A play on Tuesday night with a thrilling finish as they edged Waco Midway, 2-1, at the Midkiff Athletic Complex.

Freshman Savannah Porter’s solo home run off the top of the fence in left center in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Lady Indians (7-4 overall) a 1-0 start in district play.

Porter’s walk-off poke, the first of her varsity career, also made a winner of classmate Grace Favors, who struck out 12 and held Midway to three hits. Favors threw 112 pitches, 72 for strikes, and helped her own cause with a double.

WHS broke on top in the bottom of the first inning as Kadin Vire’s sacrifice fly scored Bryten Burns, who had walked and advanced on a Marlee Jackson bunt. But the Pantherettes finally answered in the top of the fifth on a Charlee Yourman solo homer to knot the score at 1-1.

Burns, Vire and Molly Gilbert each added singles as WHS finished with five hits.

The Lady Indians will return to action on Saturday at Mansfield Lake Ridge, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. The game was rescheduled from Friday night because of inclement weather.