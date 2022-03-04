Lady Indians drop pitchers’ duel to Aledo

Daily Light report

ALEDO — The Waxahachie Lady Indians hooked up with three-time state champion and defending 5A state runner-up Aledo in a pitchers’ duel on Tuesday in non-district play. The host Lady Cats pushed across a single run in the bottom of the second inning and took a 1-0 win.

Freshman Kaylee Favors allowed two hits and struck out 11 in a very impressive performance for WHS (6-4) in the loss. Aledo’s Kayleigh Smith and Brenlee Gonzales combined on the one-hitter in the circle.

Darbie Richard had the only hit for the Lady Indians on an infield single in the top of the third, and the only other WHS player to run the base paths was Kadin Vire, who reached on an error in the top of the fourth.

Aledo’s only run — and the only scoring of the game — came on a Reagan Davis single to left with two outs in the second inning after Favors hit a batter with one our.

The Lady Indians were coming off a shortened weekend in the Ellis County Invitational. They got two games in the books last Friday, beating Keller, 5-1, and losing to Burleson Centennial, 6-4.

Vire was 2-for-2 with a walk and three RBI, Kennedi Massey tripled and scored, and Favors fanned 10 in five innings against Keller. Favors homered and was 2-for-2 with two RBI in the loss to Centennial.

The next action for the Lady Indians will be the District 11-6A opener on Tuesday against Waco Midway at 7 p.m. at Waxahachie High School. The team will hold its first annual alumni game on Saturday at 2 p.m.