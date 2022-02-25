Lady Indians run-rule Ennis in 5 innings

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians took an early lead and continued to pull away as they routed the Ennis Lady Lions, 11-1 in five innings, in non-district play on Tuesday night at the Midkiff Athletic Complex.

The Lady Indians (5-2) shared the load offensively. Kaylee Favors homered for the third time this season, a two-run shot to center that made it 3-0 in the first inning. Kadin Vire tripled and had two RBI; Marlee Jackson doubled, stole a base, drove in a run and scored two; Molly Gilbert and Savannah Porter also drove in two runs each; and Bryten Burns scored three runs and added a stolen base.

Ennis scored its only run in the top of the third inning on a bases-loaded walk, making it a 3-1 game at the time. But Favors induced a foul flyout to Jackson in right to end the inning.

Favors pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing three hits and striking out 10. Kylee Raney closed out the game by throwing two pitches for the final out.

As of press time Friday, the Lady Indians were still working on an updated weekend schedule for the Ellis County Invitational at the Midkiff Athletic Complex. Thursday’s games were canceled because of icy road conditions. They were tentatively scheduled to face North Forney at 10 a.m. and Hebron at 6 p.m. Friday, and Lampasas at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Lady Indians will travel to Aledo on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. first pitch. District 11-6A play begins next Tuesday, March 8, at home against Waco Midway.

Baseball openers canceled

Thursday’s wintry weather forced the cancellation of all weekend baseball games for the Waxahachie Indians in the Midlothian tournament, according to Waxahachie ISD.

The Indians instead will make their 2022 season debut in the Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament next Thursday, March 3, at Richards Park against Forney. The Indians will follow at 7 p.m. with a game against Arkansas high school powerhouse Bryant.