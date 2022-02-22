Lady Indians close out tourney strong

Daily Light report

FORNEY — After losing an early 1-0 lead on Friday morning against Burleson, the Waxahachie Lady Indians closed out the Forney Tournament with three wins in a row to run their record to 4-2 after the first week of play.

The Lady Indians broke out on top on Friday morning against Burleson as Marlee Jackson singled home Molly Gilbert, but the Lady Elks plated three runs in the home half of the first inning and went on to a 5-3 win. Kennedi Massey was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

But later on Friday, the Lady Indians bounced back with a masterful 7-0 shutout of McKinney as Kylee Raney and Kaylee Favors combined for a three-hitter with seven strikeouts. Savannah Porter was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Favors helped her own cause by batting 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and three RBI. Bryten Burns chipped in with a pair of hits, and Jackson and Gilbert each added a double.

Saturday’s first game was a chess match as the Lady Indians were tied with Wylie East heading into the seventh inning, but Porter’s squeeze bunt scored Jackson in the top of the seventh and WHS pulled out a 2-1 victory. Favors doubled home Kadin Vire in the top of the fourth to even the score after Wylie East had broken on top. Favors got the win in the circle in three innings of relief.

In the tournament finale, the Lady Indians put on their hitting shoes, smashing host Forney, 14-1. Vire, who’d had a quiet tournament to that point, broke out in a big way, going 4-for-4 with a double, five RBI and four runs scored. Burns, Gilbert and Grace Boozer each added two hits and Favors hit a two-run homer in the second inning as WHS totaled 14 hits in five innings. Favors allowed no hits in four innings and fanned eight.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host rival Ennis on Tuesday night at the Midkiff Complex. They will be a host team in the Ellis County Invitational, which starts Friday with games against North Forney at 10 a.m. and Hebron at 6 p.m. They will also host Lampasas at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.