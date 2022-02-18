Lady Indians show promise in 1-1 start

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie softball Lady Indians opened their 2022 season in winning style with an 11-2 victory over Crandall on Tuesday, then returned to Kaufman County for the Forney Tournament on Thursday morning and held their own against juggernaut Prosper in an 11-5 loss.

The Lady Indians opened the year with a three-run top of the first inning at Crandall on Tuesday and never trailed in the game. Leading the way was Kadin Vire, who batted 4-for-5 with a triple, a double, a stolen base, two runs scored, and Bryten Burns, who finished 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and three runs scored. Eight different Lady Indians had at least one hit.

Kaylee Favors made her debut in the pitching circle and scattered five hits over six innings or the win. Favors struck out 11 and walked five, and allowed one run.

Against Prosper on Thursday, the Lady Indians made a game of it with a five-run top of the third to cut the deficit to 7-5, but the Lady Eagles clinched the win with four runs in the home half before the time limit was reached.

Vire had a two-RBI double for WHS, and Marlee Jackson, Kennedi Massey and Savannah Porter also drove in runs. Favors and Kylee Raney shared pitching duties.

Four more tournament games are on tap for WHS this weekend in Forney. The Lady Indians were scheduled to play Burleson and McKinney on Friday, then will take on Wylie East at 9:30 a.m. and Forney at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Following the tournament, they will host Ennis at 7 p.m on Tuesday at the Midkiff Athletic Complex.