First Ellis County All-Star Games held

Staff report

Ennis pitcher Aubree Lalani pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts, and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player as the East All-Stars beat the West, 5-0, last Wednesday in the inaugural Ellis County All-Star Softball Game at Lady Indian Ballpark.

Last Thursday, the first Ellis County All-Star Baseball Game took place at historic Paul Richards Park and it was the West All-Stars’ turn to dominate as they defeated the East, 8-3.

The games were hosted by KBEC 1390AM/99.1FM and KBEC Sports, and powered by the National Worldwide Education Institute, as well as a host of other community sponsors.

Lalani’s high school teammate, Temple College signee Mattie Beakley, got the game started with an RBI single, and broke the game open with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Beakley finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and Waxahachie rising senior Makenae Stone was 3-for-4 in the leadoff spot with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored to lead the East. Red Oak junior Jazell Orozco also had two hits and fellow Lady Hawk Lisandra Andrade doubled in the win.

The West’s biggest threat to get on the scoreboard came as Midlothian Heritage graduate Elizabeth Schmidt tripled, but Schmidt was stranded at third. Midlothian grad Riley Crawford, Italy junior Brooklyn Steinmetz and Heritage junior Kylee Murillo added singles.

On Thursday, the scene shifted to Richards Park, and the West, led by a slew of 2021 graduates from Midlothian and Heritage, outslugged the East team early and often. Dallas Baptist signee Nathan Humphreys of Midlothian set the tone with a single roped into left field to start the ballgame. He was ultimately named the game’s MVP.

Humphreys finished the game 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored. Heritage’s Blake Wilhoite added a pair of hits and a run scored, and HHS grad Sam Sinclair doubled and walked.

The game was called after the top of the seventh due to lightning.

Waxahachie graduate Xavien Thompson led the East by batting 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, and Ennis alum Clayton Jenkins finished 2-for-2 with a walk. Red Oak rising senior Joshua Jantes chipped in with a double.

The three-day event will conclude this Thursday, July 8, with the second annual All-Ellis County Home Run Derby at the Waxahachie Sports Complex.