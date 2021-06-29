2021 Ellis softball team announced

The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second Ellis County High School Sports Awards softball team as the 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars continues.

These student-athletes are featured in a graphic in today’s paper.

The Daily Light staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for softball are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, premiered on Monday, June 28 and honors the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team and honorable mentions are being listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.

Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Softball Team are, listed alphabetically:

Player of the Year Finalists

Brianna Evans, Sr., Red Oak

Zoe Isom, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Emily Janek, Jr., Italy

Team members

Mattie Beakley, Sr., Ennis

Riley Crawford, Sr., Midlothian

Brianna Evans, Sr., Red Oak

Molly Gilbert, Soph., Waxahachie

Haley Henson, Sr., Maypearl

Cadence Hopgood, Jr., Italy

Abigail Howell, Jr., Ovilla Christian

Zoe Isom, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Emily Janek, Jr., Italy

Makyla Kelly, Sr., Red Oak

Elizabeth Schmidt, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Kadin Vire, Soph., Waxahachie

Honorable mention

Lisandra Andrade, Red Oak

Haleigh Arterberry, Maypearl

Kamryn Biggs, Maypearl

Dylan Brown, Red Oak

Macey Cooper, Italy

Caitlynn Freymann, Maypearl

Ella Hudson, Italy

Bailey Hughes, Midlothian

Hannah King, Midlothian

Carsen Kitchens, Midlothian

Aubree Lalani, Ennis

Jo Lenzer, Mid. Heritage

Ella Matthews, Maypearl

Jazell Orozco, Red Oak

Nadia Ramirez, Palmer

McKinley Terry, Maypearl

Tinsley Walton, Ovilla Christian

Morgan Zabojnik, Palmer