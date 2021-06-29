2021 Ellis softball team announced
Honorees listed for performance this spring; athlete of year revealed
The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second Ellis County High School Sports Awards softball team as the 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars continues.
These student-athletes are featured in a graphic in today’s paper.
The Daily Light staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.
Finalists for superlative awards for softball are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, premiered on Monday, June 28 and honors the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.
This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team and honorable mentions are being listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.
Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Softball Team are, listed alphabetically:
Player of the Year Finalists
Brianna Evans, Sr., Red Oak
Zoe Isom, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Emily Janek, Jr., Italy
Team members
Mattie Beakley, Sr., Ennis
Riley Crawford, Sr., Midlothian
Brianna Evans, Sr., Red Oak
Molly Gilbert, Soph., Waxahachie
Haley Henson, Sr., Maypearl
Cadence Hopgood, Jr., Italy
Abigail Howell, Jr., Ovilla Christian
Zoe Isom, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Emily Janek, Jr., Italy
Makyla Kelly, Sr., Red Oak
Elizabeth Schmidt, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Kadin Vire, Soph., Waxahachie
Honorable mention
Lisandra Andrade, Red Oak
Haleigh Arterberry, Maypearl
Kamryn Biggs, Maypearl
Dylan Brown, Red Oak
Macey Cooper, Italy
Caitlynn Freymann, Maypearl
Ella Hudson, Italy
Bailey Hughes, Midlothian
Hannah King, Midlothian
Carsen Kitchens, Midlothian
Aubree Lalani, Ennis
Jo Lenzer, Mid. Heritage
Ella Matthews, Maypearl
Jazell Orozco, Red Oak
Nadia Ramirez, Palmer
McKinley Terry, Maypearl
Tinsley Walton, Ovilla Christian
Morgan Zabojnik, Palmer