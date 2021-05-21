Lady Indians garner all-district nods

Daily Light report

In spite of a young roster, the Waxahachie Lady Indians qualified for the Class 6A Region II playoffs and set the foundation for more winning seasons to come. The Lady Indians this week received a number of District 11-6A honors handed out by the coaches in the district.

Sophomores Molly Gilbert and Kadin Vire were named to the first team, while junior Makenae Stone and sophomores Bryten Burns, Marlee Jackson, Kennedi Massey and Kylee Raney were all named to the second team.

Junior Sam Jimenez, junior Grace Boozer, freshman Val Medina and junior Sam Christian were named honorable mention all-district.

Stone, Christian, Burns, Gilbert, Vire, Raney and seniors Lacee and Kourtnee Hortman were all named to the academic all-116A softball team as well.

The Lady Indians finished with a 12-12 final record, but have lots to look forward to in the coming years as much of the team consists of those sophomore starters.