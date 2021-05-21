Lady Gladiators rout Petrolia in Game 1

Daily Light report

WEATHERFORD — The Class 2A No. 3-ranked Italy Lady Gladiators turned the tables Thursday night on an opponent that had been sailing through the playoffs, and are one step away from the state quarterfinals.

The Lady Gladiators got a five-inning five-hit shutout from Emily Janek, and Kinley Cate drove in four runs as the Lady Gladiators overpowered No. 10 Petrolia, 10-0, in a run-rule result in Game 1 of a Class 2A Region II quarterfinal series at Weatherford High School.

Italy (35-2) scored in every inning except the second, and all nine starting batters had at least one hit as the team finished with 14 total.

Cate finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored to go with her four RBI, and Janek was 2-for-3 with an RBI double. Keri Scott, Cadence Hopgood and Macey Cooper all added two hits and Danisia McCowan chipped in with a two-RBI double.

Janek, meanwhile, held the Lady Pirates to five singles and struck out seven, walking none. The closest Petrolia came to tallying happened in the top of the fourth as right fielder Brooklyn Steinmetz relayed to Cate at first base, who threw home for the out at the plate following a single.

Petrolia (21-6) came into the series having posted three straight shutouts in one-game series, winning by an aggregate margin of 36-0 while dispatching Collinsville, Lipan and Muenster in succession. But in Game 1, Italy gave the Lady Pirates a taste of their own medicine.

The Lady Gladiators took a 1-0 lead on Cooper’s first-inning single, then began to take command in the third as Cate cleared the bases with a hard single to deep right, Morgan Chambers singled home a run and McCowan ended the six-run rally with her two-run double.

Italy added two more runs in the fourth inning on back-to-back RBI doubles by Cate and Janek to make it 9-0, then ended the game on the run rule in the fifth on Hopgood’s infield hit.

Game 2 will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. in Weatherford, with Game 3 if necessary to follow. The winner will advance to the Region II finals to play No. 7-ranked Crawford (29-5), which swept Windthorst in back-to-back 6-0 wins on Wednesday and Thursday in Kennedale.

Italy last week suffered only its second loss of the season against Bosqueville in Game 2 of their series, but regrouped in Game 3 to win in a rout, 12-1.

In other playoff series involving local teams, the Life Waxahachie Mustangs (13-13-3) were scheduled to continue their Cinderella run in the Class 4A Region II quarterfinals vs. Melissa beginning with Game 1 late Friday afternoon at Irving MacArthur. Games 2 and 3, if needed, will start at high noon on Saturday, also at Irving MacArthur.

Baseball

Class 5A Region II

Ennis 0-10, Corsicana 3-4

GRAND PRAIRIE — The Ennis Lions used a pair of five-run outbursts to keep their season alive on Friday afternoon with a 10-4 victory over District 14-5A rival Corsicana in Game 2 of a 5A Region II quarterfinal series at South Grand Prairie High School.

Reliever Fito Mendez replaced starter Aidan Castillo in the fifth inning and emerged with the Lions still holding a one-run edge. Castillo got the win, allowing four runs on eight hits, and Mendez picked up the save with 2 2/3 strong innings of one-hit ball.

The Lions (20-14-1) spotted Corsicana a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but Ennis rallied in the bottom half of the inning with five runs to take the lead for good.

Luke Regas drove in two runs with a single, Clayton Jenkins added an RBI hit and Jeremiah Sanchez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. A wild pitch allowed Ryan Diaz to score from third to start the outburst.

The Lions added some cushion with five more runs in the sixth as Ashton Ehly scored on a passed ball, Diaz drove in Sanchez on a sac fly to right and Lorenzo Leija walked in a run. Ryan Todd singled in two more runs to send Ennis into the seventh inning with a six-run lead.

Regas finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, and Jenkins was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. In a statistical oddity, all 10 Ennis players who entered the game offensively scored exactly one run.

In Game 1 on Thursday night in Duncanville, Corsicana’s Colby Kincade came within an out of a complete-game shutout as he held the Lions to four hits and struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings. The Tigers scored two runs in the first inning and added one more in the fourth.

Eric Stanley was 2-for-3 with a double as one of the bright spots for the Lions. Starting hurler Colton Daniell was solid in the loss, allowing three runs on six hits in six innings of work.

The deciding Game 3 of the series will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Duncanville. The winner advances to face either Frisco Wakeland or The Colony in the Region II semifinals this coming week. The Colony won Game 1 on Thursday, 2-0.

Class 3A Region II

Gunter 1-12, Maypearl 0-3, first game 10 innings

JUSTIN — One day after battling Gunter for 10 innings in a Game 1 pitchers’ duel, the gas tank finally ran dry for the Maypearl Panthers as their season ended with a 12-3 loss on Thursday night at Northwest High School, finishing off a Gunter sweep in the 3A Region II quarterfinals.

The Panthers (19-8-1) allowed 11 Gunter hits and compounded it with seven errors in the field. The Tigers scored single runs in the first and third innings before pulling away with a four-run fourth.

Payne Clay was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Panthers. Aaron Jett and Michael Todd each added a hit and a run scored, and Brooks White and Colt Frazier each drove in a run.

Jake Frazier took the loss in Game 2, allowing six runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings of work.

In Wednesday night’s series opener at Northwest, Maypearl’s Todd and Gunter’s Isaac Villanueva matched zeroes for seven innings-plus, and neither starter figured in the decision after each hit their pitch count limits.

Gunter (33-7) ultimately walked off with the 1-0 win in the bottom of the 10th on a passed ball after a two-out rally in which the Tigers loaded the bases on two walks and a single.

Gunter will take on either Elysian Fields or New Diana in the Region II semifinals. Elysian Fields (23-7) took a 1-0 series lead after a 5-2 win on Thursday night at Bullard Brook Hill.