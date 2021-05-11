Lady Hawks swept from playoffs

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

DUNCANVILLE — After a long bus ride back from Marshall, the Red Oak Lady Hawks were eager to get back on the field for Saturday’s Game 2 against Hallsville. The Lady Bobcats, however, were definitely on high overload on this windy Saturday afternoon as they pounded out 21 hits on the afternoon, including 3 home runs, and easily cruised to a 22-2 win to advance in the playoffs.

In the second inning, Makayla Menchue hit her first of two home runs on the day, a blast that sailed over the fence in left center field to give the Lady Cats a 1-0 lead. Red Oak was not able to muster any offense, as pitcher Maddie Melton was again able to get the shutdown inning that was needed. Hallsville added another run in the top of the third to make the score 2-0.

In the top of the fourth inning the game took a pronounced turn in favor of Hallsville, as they plated 4 runs, the highlight being when Menchue hit her second home run on the day, a majestic moon shot that cleared the score board in left field. That would give her three home runs in the two game set. The Lady Hawks were not able to close the gap in their next 2 at-bats and Hallsville added another two runs in the top of the sixth inning to widen the score to 9-0.

The top of the seventh inning became more like a really bad dream for the Lady Hawks, as Hallsville sent 18 players to the plate and scored 14 runs. Red Oak was able to get 2 runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh, but the game ended 22-2 in favor of the Lady Bobcats.

Red Oak saw seniors Brianna Evans, Anna Maples, Heather Graham, Makyla Kelly, Makinen Maines and Alondra Martinez play their last game for the Hawks. There were tears by all of the players, but they will be able to look back over their careers in Red Oak with pride at what they have achieved in their final season in high school. The last 2 games of the playoffs are not what this team was made of, so the underclassmen will have their shot to carry on and continue to build on their winning program.

Head coach for the Lady Hawks is Jonathan Rogers, with assistant coaches Logan Roberts and James Hutchinson.

On Friday afternoon, the Lady Hawks traveled to Marshall to take on Hallsville in Game 1. When the rubber pellets had settled on the artificial playing field, Red Oak had run into a chain saw and was soundly defeated by a score of 18-0.

Being the visiting team, the Hawks batted first and leadoff hitter Evans drew a walk, but the inning ended with Evans left stranded at third. In the bottom of the first, Hallsville sent 16 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs with the big blow coming from Menchue, who hit a grand slam. All total the Lady Cats had 8 hits and were gifted with 4 walks.

On the day, Red Oak was able to muster two hits and they came in the top of the 3 rd and the top of the fourth. Hallsville added single runs in the bottom of the second and third innings and then tallied four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to make the score 18-0. The game was called in the middle of the fifth due to the “mercy rule” where the winning team has a 10-run lead.

The leading hitters for the Lady Hawks were Oklahoma State signee Evans, who went 1-for-2 with a walk, and Jazell Orozco, who went 1-for-2. The Lady Bobcats were led by Sara Houston at 3-for-3 with a home run, and Abby Dunagan, who went 2-for-2 with 2 walks.

Italy 7-11, Sam Rayburn 5-0

QUINLAN — The Class 2A No. 4-ranked Italy Lady Gladiators were pushed by Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn in Friday’s Game 1, but turned up the offense in Game 2 on Saturday evening to advance to the Class 2A Region II quarterfinals.

After hanging on for a 7-5 win in Friday night’s opener, the Lady Gladiators scored runs in bunches and Emily Janek pitched a one-hit shutout as they finished off a six-inning 11-0 run-rule victory in the series-clinching finale.

Italy (32-1) will face perennial power and No. 8-ranked Bosqueville (22-2-1) in a series at Whitney that begins at 6 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. Friday, with Game 3 at 11 a.m. Saturday if necessary.

In Saturday’s game, Janek struck out nine with no walks, and only threw 83 pitches. Only two runners reached base for Sam Rayburn, one on an error in the fourth and one on a leadoff single in the fifth.

Cadence Hopgood was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, while Macey Cooper was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and two runs scored and Janek drove in two runs. Keri Scott reached base three times on walks and scored twice, and Kinley Cate pitched in with a double.

In Friday’s opener, Sam Rayburn rallied to tie it with five runs in the top of the sixth inning through a spate of Italy errors, but the Lady Gladiators answered with two in the home half of the sixth on back-to-back RBI hits by Scott and Ella Hudson to take Game 1.

Scott, Hopgood, Janek, Hudson and Morgan Chambers all finished with two hits and Janek pitched a complete-game two hitter, allowing no earned runs and striking out 13.