Bryan knocks out Lady Indians in sweep

The experienced Bryan Lady Vikings showed the young Waxahachie Lady Indians Friday night how much room they have to grow up.

Bryan’s Jessica Adams took a perfect game into the fourth inning and settled for a one-hit five-inning shutout, and also cranked a three-run homer as the Lady Vikings routed WHS, 13-0, on a misty Friday evening to sweep their Class 6A Region II bi-district series at the Midkiff Athletic Complex.

The Lady Indians finished with a 12-12 final record, but have lots to look forward to in the coming years as much of the team consists of sophomore starters.

Adams finished 2-for-3 with a walk and five total RBI on the night, while nine-hole hitter Makayla Marquez added two hits as Bryan (29-8) finished with nine total hits.

Adams, who is headed to Louisiana-Lafayette with her twin sister to play softball, struck out seven on the evening and allowed only two baserunners. Lady Indian Bryten Burns drew a walk in the fourth, and Kennedi Massey singled deep in the hole at short to lead off the fifth.

Sophomore Kylee Raney matched zeroes with Adams through the first two innings, with each retiring the first six batters in order.

But in the top of the third, a walk by Arianna Williams and an infield single by Marquez that rolled about 10 feet set the table for Adams, who launched a no-doubter over the left-center fence and into the mist to put Bryan on the board.

The Lady Vikings, however, weren’t done as Jacque Adams singled and Kylie Hernandez followed with a two-run homer to left making it 5-0.

In the fourth, Bryan broke the game wide open with eight runs on five hits, with two Lady Indian errors prolonging the inning. Jessica Adams lined a screaming rope up the middle between the head and glove of a ducking Raney for two RBI to start the big inning.

Pinch-hitter Brooklyn Warrix reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second and third for WHS, but was stranded at third as Adams recorded the final out of the game on an easy comebacker to preserve the shutout.