Lady Indians drop Game 1 to Bryan

Daily Light report

COLLEGE STATION — Game 1 of their Class 6A Region II bi-district series was disappointing for the Waxahachie Lady Indians. But the team entered Friday with still a chance to return home and bounce back.

The Lady Indians fell behind by five runs in the first two innings and couldn’t catch up on Wednesday night as the Bryan Lady Vikings took a 9-3 win at Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond, grabbing a 1-0 advantage in the best of three series.

Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) were scheduled for Friday evening at WHS’ Midkiff Athletic Complex and were still on as of mid-afternoon on Friday. The series winner advances to the area round to play either Sachse or Tyler Legacy.

The Lady Indians (12-11) stranded nine base runners, and often couldn’t come up with the big hit when needed. Leadoff batter Kadin Vire and Makenae Stone were bright spots, as each batted 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored. Bryten Burns added an RBI and a run scored, and Sam Christian chipped in with an RBI on a squeeze bunt.

Kylee Raney pitched the first 4 2/3 innings and struck out five while walking one, but was charged with four earned runs on eight hits. Sam Jimenez finished up with two runs on two hits in the final 1 1/3 innings.

Bryan scored two runs in the first inning and added three more in the second on a pair of triples for a 5-0 lead. The Lady Indians started to chip away with two runs in the top of the third as Christian bunted Stone home and Burns bunted Vire home, then made it 5-3 in the top of the fifth as Burns hustled home on a passed ball.

However, the Lady Vikings scored two more runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to take control of the game.

Jessica Adams was 3-for-4 with a homer, a triple and four RBI for Bryan. Kylie Hernandez and Allie Freeman added two hits each as the Lady Vikings had 10 total.