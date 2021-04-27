Lady Indians enter playoffs with a bang

Daily Light report

From the perfect pitching of sophomore Kylee Raney to the big offense that only had to bat three times, the Waxahachie Lady Indians put their signature on Friday night’s regular season finale.

Raney retired all 12 DeSoto batters she faced, and the Lady Indians had 12 hits as they made very short work of DeSoto, 18-0, at the Midkiff Athletic Complex softball diamond.

Friday was Senior Night for the Lady Indians, and two of them made the most of their time to shine. Vanessa Herrera was 4-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored, and Lacee Hortman finished 1-for-2 with a walk but drove in four runs and scored twice.

Kadin Vire and Kennedi Massey added two hits and an RBI each, with Massey scoring three run and Vire scoring twice for the Lady Indians (12-10, 9-5). Brooklyn Warrix added two RBI as well as all but one Lady Indian who got into the game scored at least one run.

Raney didn’t quite duplicate the recent University of North Texas softball pitching feat, but Raney did get strikeouts on 10 of the 12 consecutive outs she recorded and threw 36 of 52 pitches for strikes. The other two outs were an easy pop-up to Raney herself and an out given because of batter interference.

The start of the game was pushed back to 8:30 p.m. to allow a line of thunderstorms to move through.

Once the game began, the Lady Indians scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning, the big blow coming as Hortman cleared the bases with a double. Hortman immediately scored on a throwing error.

In the second, a one-out line drive to left by Herrera cleared the fence, helping WHS to a double-digit lead. In the third, a single and an error off the bat of Massey resulted in three runs as they tacked eight more on the scoreboard.

The Lady Tribe will open the Class 6A Region II playoffs with a bi-district series against Bryan High School. Game 1 will be Wednesday at Texas A&M University’s Aggie Diamond, with Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) set for Friday at 5 and 7 p.m. at the Midkiff Complex.