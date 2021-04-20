Mansfield powers past Lady Indians

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie Lady Indians were able to knot the score at 1-all in the top of the third inning, but things fell apart for them quickly as Mansfield High pulled away for a 12-2 win on Saturday afternoon in a District 11-6A game that was rescheduled from Friday because of weather.

The Lady Indians (10-9, 7-4) were held to four hits. Kadin Vire and Sam Jimenez finished with an RBI each, and Molly Gilbert and Grace Boozer each scored a run. Kylee Raney pitched the first four innings, and Jimenez finished up with two innings of relief.

After the Lady Tigers took an early lead on a solo homer, Boozer reached on an error to lead off the third inning, advanced to third base on two groundouts and scored on Vire’s hit, making it 1-1.

But in the bottom of the inning, four straight hits followed by a three-run homer sparked a five-run Mansfield inning, and the Lady Tigers pulled away from there, adding a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.

The runs in the sixth, which came on Mansfield’s third homer of the day, put the game in run-rule territory, but the two teams decided to play out the regulation seven innings.

The only scoring reply by the Lady Indians was Jimenez’s RBI single in the top of the fourth, scoring Gilbert, who had led off the inning with a single.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Waco High on Tuesday evening at the Midkiff Athletic Complex, and will entertain DeSoto on Friday starting at 7 p.m., weather permitting, to wrap up the regular season. A twice-postponed game at Mansfield Lake Ridge is also pending.