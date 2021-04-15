Lady Indians boss Duncanville in 5

Daily Light report

DUNCANVILLE — A seven-run third inning sent the Waxahachie Lady Indians on their way as they finished with 11 hits en route to a 12-2 five-inning run-rule victory over the Duncanville Lady Panthers on Tuesday evening in a District 11-6A game.

The Lady Indians (10-8, 7-3) never trailed, although Duncanville pulled even in the bottom of the second briefly at 2-2 as a result of a pair of errors after Bryten Burns’ two-run triple had put WHS on top in the visitors’ half of the inning.

That’s when the Lady Indians turned on the jets, scoring all seven runs after two were out in the third. Kennedi Massey started the outburst with a two-run double and Sam Christian later singled home two more as the big blows of the frame.

Then in the top of the fifth, Christian delivered a statistical rarity, a bases-clearing single, as courtesy runner Brooklyn Warrix, Burns and Kadin Vire all scored, making it a 10-run margin. Kylee Raney pitched around a two-out double to close out the mercy-rule conquest.

Christian finished with five total RBI on the night, batting 2-for-3. Sam Jimenez was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored; and Burns was 2-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base, two RBI on her triple and two runs scored. Vire was officially 0-for-1 but walked three times and scored twice.

Raney pitched a sharp five innings for the win, allowing no earned runs on four hits and whiffing eight with no walks.

Thursday night’s make-up of a previously-postponed game from April 1 against Mansfield Lake Ridge had to be postponed again because of weather. A third make-up date will be scheduled.

The Lady Indians were slated to travel to Mansfield High on Friday night for a regularly-scheduled contest and could clinch a playoff berth by winning. They will host Waco High on Tuesday and DeSoto next Friday to wrap up the regular season.