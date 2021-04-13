Lady Indians win wild one at Cedar Hill

Daily Light report

CEDAR HILL — The Waxahachie Lady Indians appear to be growing accustomed to pulling out victories in crazy ballgames.

In a game with some massive scoring swings, the Lady Indians swung the momentum their way one final time with a six-run top of the seventh inning on Friday, breaking a tie and leading to a 16-10 victory over Cedar Hill in District 11-6A play.

The big blow in the seventh was a bases-clearing double by Kadin Vire, moments after a throwing error broke the tie and Kennedi Massey singled in another run.

The big final push came after the Lady Longhorns had taken a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the second. WHS (9-8, 6-3) fought back to tie it in the top of the fourth, then pulled even again in the fifth to set up the conclusion.

Multiple Lady Indians had big nights at the dish, in particular Massey, who finished 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, a walk, five RBI and three runs scored. Molly Gilbert was 3-for-5 with two doubles and a walk and crossed the plate five times; and Marlee Jackson was 3-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored. Vire added a 2-for-4 night with a double, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored.

Kylee Raney went the full seven innings for the win, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits and striking out eight.

After the Lady Indians struck first, a couple of WHS errors helped lead to Cedar Hill’s seven-run bottom of the second. But the Lady Indians chipped away, and finally Massey’s three-run Jimmy Jack to left tied it at 8-all in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Horns regained the lead in the next frame, but MaKenna Stone delivered a two-run double to right to score Vire and Gilbert, and the score remained 10-all until the final inning.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to visit Duncanville on Tuesday night. They will finish a string of three consecutive road games at 7 p.m. on Friday at Mansfield. The regular season will conclude with home games against Waco on April 20 and DeSoto on April 23.