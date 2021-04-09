Lady Indians battle Midway to loss

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians were much more competitive in the second go-round than in their first meeting with state-ranked Waco Midway earlier in the season.

But a spate of errors resulted in all but one of Midway’s runs being unearned as the Lady Indians dropped a 10-3 loss to the visiting Class 6A No. 7 Lady Panthers on Tuesday night at the Midkiff Athletic Complex.

The Lady Indians (8-8, 5-3) committed seven errors in the field, which offset their eight total hits on the game.

Molly Gilbert finished 3-for-3 with a triple and a run scored to lead WHS, and Sam Christian, MaKenna Stone and Kennedi Massey drove in a run apiece.

In the first meeting on March 12 at Midway, WHS was unable to generate much offense at all as the Pantherettes won via run rule in six innings, 10-0. Midway (13-1, 9-0) once again jumped out big early, 7-0 after 2 ½ innings, but this time the Lady Indians saw the game through the full seven innings.

WHS got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third when Christian, who had led off with a bloop single, scored on a Stone groundout. The Lady Indians added another run in the fourth as a Christian grounder brought in Bryten Burns from third.

The final run of the night was scored in the seventh on yet another ground ball, as Massey let Gilbert touch home following Gilbert’s triple.

Kylee Raney pitched the first two innings and allowed only three hits, and all five runs charged to her were unearned. Sam Jimenez came on to toss the final five innings and allowed five runs — four unearned — on nine hits.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to travel to Cedar Hill on Friday evening. They will travel to Duncanville on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. first pitch.