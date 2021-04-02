Lady Indians blast DeSoto

Daily Light report

DESOTO — For the second game in a row, the Waxahachie Lady Indians reached the 20-hit mark, and scored in every inning except the third as they routed DeSoto in a five-inning run rule, 16-1, on Tuesday night in District 11-6A play.

Molly Gilbert led the attack by batting 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored, but plenty of other Lady Indians had huge nights at the plate as the team moved above .500 overall for the season.

MaKenna Stone finished 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored and was a homer shy of hitting for the cycle. Kadin Vire was 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored; and Val Medina finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Sam Christian and Kennedi Massey also had two hits, including a Massey triple.

Kylee Raney pitched the first four innings and got the win, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts. Sam Jimenez pitched around a hit and struck out the side in relief in the fifth inning.

The Lady Indians (8-7, 5-2) scored six runs in the first inning, tacked on two more in the second and then pushed the margin into run-rule territory in the fourth with six more tallies, including Gilbert’s two-run bomb to left and a two-run single by Vire.

Thursday night’s game at Mansfield Lake Ridge was postponed by the opponent, WHS announced early that same morning. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Lady Indians will host state-ranked Waco Midway on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Midkiff Athletic Complex softball field.