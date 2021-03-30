Lady Indians outslug Waco High on road

Daily Light report

WACO — The Waxahachie Lady Indians pounded out 23 hits, including nine for extra bases, and scored runs in bunches as they outslugged Waco High, 20-11, in a wild District 11-6A softball game on Friday night.

Sam Christian led the way by batting 4-for-6 with an inside-the-park homer, three RBI and four runs scored. MaKenna Stone also had a big night at the dish, going 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored.

Kadin Vire, Marlee Jackson and Bryten Burns all chipped in with three hits, and Molly Gilbert and Val Medina added two hits as the Lady Indians shared in the offensive spoils. The team put crooked numbers on the scoreboard in every inning except the seventh, every WHS batter scored at least one run, and all but one had at least one hit.

Jackson and Medina each hit a triple, while Burns and Vire each doubled twice and Gilbert stole three bases. Kylee Raney struck out seven in going the distance in the circle.

WHS set the tone early with four first-inning runs, including an unusual two-run sacrifice fly by Massey that resulted in both the speedy Jackson and Gilbert scoring from third and second respectively after tagging up. After Waco cut it to 4-3, the Lady Indians tacked on five more in the second, highlighted by Christian’s two-run inside-the-parker.

The Lady Indians (7-7, 4-2) were scheduled to travel to DeSoto on Tuesday, and will visit Mansfield Lake Ridge on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game. They will return home next Tuesday night to host state-ranked Waco Midway.