Rally fizzles for Lady Indians

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians fought back to tie the game after five innings on Tuesday night, but Mansfield High finished with five runs in the final two frames to take away an 8-4 District 11-6A win at WHS’ Midkiff Athletic Complex.

Kadin Vire led off the fifth inning with a home run and hot-hitting Kennedi Massey later tripled home Molly Gilbert and MaKenna Stone, making it 3-all. But an error, a triple and a two-run homer in the top of the sixth sparked the Lady Tigers, and the visitors added another two-run homer in the top of the seventh.

Stone scored her second run of the game in the bottom of the seventh on an errant pickoff attempt, but that was all the Lady Indians could muster.

Stone and Grace Boozer each added a single to the Lady Indians’ four-hit total. Kylee Raney allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits, striking out seven and walking two.

The Lady Indians (6-7, 3-2) were scheduled to travel to Waco High on Friday night. They will travel to DeSoto on Tuesday night.