Lady Indians outslug Duncanville

Daily Light report

Kennedi Massey was clutch at the plate with ducks on the pond on Friday night, driving in five on two hits — including a two-run homer — to lead the Waxahachie Lady Indians past Duncanville, 10-7, in District 11-6A play at the WHS home diamond at the Midkiff Athletic Complex.

Massey drove in runs on a single in the first, a fielder’s choice in the second, and her homer in the fourth.

Aftter Duncanville drew first blood with two runs, the Lady Indians equalized in the home half on singles by Marlee Jackson and Massey. A double by Jackson and a fielder’s choice by Massey in the second inning helped give WHS the lead for good.

After Duncanville scored two runs in the top of the fourth, the Lady Indians answered as Massey’s two-run bomb upped it to a 7-4 advantage.

The Lady Indians added a decisive three runs in the fifth inning as Val Medina scored on a passed ball and Molly Gilbert drove home two more on a single to center.

Sophomore righty Kylee Raney went the full seven innings in the circle, allowing eight hits and seven runs while striking out 10.

The Lady Indians (6-6, 3-1) were slated to host Mansfield High on Tuesday night. They will travel to Waco High for a Friday night district tilt.