Lady Indians pounce on Cedar Hill

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians didn’t take long to get over their first District 11-6A loss, as they put 11 runs on the board in the first inning and coasted to a 12-0 run-rule shutout win over Cedar Hill on Tuesday night at the WHS softball diamond.

Kadin Vire led the Lady Indians by batting 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored. Marlee Jackson doubled twice and finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, and Molly Gilbert was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Kylee Raney pitched a three-hit shutout for the win, allowing three hits while striking out four in five innings.

The floodgates opened early for WHS as Vire’s triple started things off. After Sam Christian was hit by a pitch, Jackson’s first double of the game opened the scoring. The Lady Indians sent 15 batters in all to the plate, and the 11-run inning only ended with a runner caught trying to steal home.

WHS (5-6, 2-1) added one more run in the bottom of the fourth as Vire doubled home Bryten Burns all the way from first after Burns had reached on a single.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Duncanville on Friday night. They will also host Mansfield High at 6 p.m. on Tuesday before traveling to Waco High next Friday night for a 7 p.m. first pitch.