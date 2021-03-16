No. 17 Midway outslugs WHS

Daily Light report

HEWITT — The young Waxahachie Lady Indians fell behind early and couldn’t find a spark on offense as Class 6A No. 17-ranked Waco Midway beat the Lady Indians, 10-0, in a six-inning District 11-6A run-rule outcome on Friday evening.

The host Lady Panthers scored in every inning except the fifth as they steadily widened the lead throughout. Midway finished with 11 hits and was helped by four WHS errors.

The Lady Indians (4-5, 1-1) managed three singles, including two by junior Sam Christian, who finished the game 2-for-2. Sophomore Molly Gilbert also had a hit.

Sophomore Kylee Raney battled in the pitcher’s circle for 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs and striking out four while walking five. Midway finally plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to trigger the run rule.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Indians mounted their only serious scoring threat, loading the bases with one out with singles by Gilbert and Christian sandwiching a Marlee Jackson walk, but a 4-2-3 double play ended the inning.

In the sixth, sophomore Kadin Vire walked and was sacrificed to second, but was stranded there.

Having put what appears to be the class of District 11-6A behind them for now, the Lady Indians were set for a three-game homestand to begin on Tuesday night at home against Cedar Hill.

They will also host Duncanville at 7 p.m. on Friday and Mansfield next Tuesday at 6 p.m., all at the WHS softball field.