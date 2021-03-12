Lady Indians walk off with win in 11-6A opener

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians got their District 11-6A schedule off to a dramatic start on Tuesday night by pulling out a walk-off victory in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Lady Indians overcame a 4-run deficit with five runs in the final three innings, and Kadin Vire’s sacrifice fly in the seventh scored Vanessa Herrera with the winning run as they topped Mansfield Lake Ridge, 9-8.

Kourtney Hortman led off the inning with a walk and was replaced by pinch runner Herrera, who advanced to third on a single by Bryten Burns. Vire followed with a fly ball to right that was deep enough for Herrera to score.

Kylee Raney went the distance for the win for WHS, striking out eight and walking none. Only three of the runs she allowed were earned.

Lake Ridge scored five runs helped by two Lady Indian errors in the top of the fifth inning to take an 8-4 lead. But the Lady Indians bounced back in the home half with three runs as Sam Christian singled home two runs and later scored on an error off the bat of Vire.

WHS (4-4, 1-0) tied the game at 8-all in the sixth as Kennedy Massey reached on an error, stole second, took third on a passed ball and scored on Marlee Jackson’s single to right.

.Jackson finished 2-for-3 with a two-run inside-the-park homer and three RBI on the night for WHS. Molly Gilbert added a double and an RBI.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to travel to Waco Midway for their second district game Friday night. They will host Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m.