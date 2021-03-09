Lady Indians fall hard at Ennis

ENNIS — The Waxahachie Lady Indians managed seven hits, but four errors in the field and a late grand slam proved costly as they dropped a 12-5 decision to rival Ennis on Friday night in their final prep for District 11-6A action.

The top of the batting order supplied almost all of the offense for the Lady Indians (4-5). Kadin Vire was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored, and McKenna Stone was 2-for-3 with a walk, four stolen bases and a run scored. Kennedy Massey added an RBI double and Molly Gilbert and Sam Christian each singled.

The Lady Indians tied the game up at 1-all in the top of the third inning as Massey doubled home Vire. But in the bottom of the third, three errors resulted in four runs, putting the Lady Lions in front to stay.

WHS gamely cut the deficit to a run in the fourth as Vire tripled home Valerie Medina and Bryten Burns, then Vire stole home on a double steal. But Ennis scored three more in the home half of the inning, then broke the game wide open on a grand slam to right center by Mattie Beakley.

Stone rounded out the scoring in the sixth, scoring from second on an error off the bat of Massey.

Beakley, a Temple College signee, finished 4-for-4 with six RBI for the Lady Lions.

Kylee Raney struck out eight but walked seven in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Indians.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Mansfield Lake Ridge to open district play on Tuesday night. They will travel to 6A No. 16-ranked Waco Midway on Friday for a 7 p.m. first pitch.