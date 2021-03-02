Opening week a mixed bag for Lady Indians

Daily Light report

It has been a mixed opening week for the Waxahachie softball team, with some close games and some blowouts going either way.

After the Lady Indians opened the season last Tuesday with a 15-4 run-rule victory over Godley, the team hosted the Ellis County Invitational and went 2-3, with wins against Keller and Fort Worth Arlington Heights and losses to Carthage, North Forney and Paris North Lamar.

Highlights from the tournament included Kadin Vire’s four RBI in an 18-5 rout of Heights and her triple in a 10-3 loss to Carthage on Thursday; Marlee Jackson’s go-ahead single in the fifth inning to give the Lady Indians the lead before North Forney rallied for a 7-6 win; Val Medina’s two RBI in a 7-2 win over Keller on Friday; and Kennedi Massey’s 2-for-2 game with two RBI and two runs scored as a bright spot in a 17-5 loss to North Lamar.

Jackson started the season off right in last Tuesday’s win over Godley, going 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Massey also delivered in the nine-hole, also batting 2-for-4 with two RBI and scoring three runs. Molly Gilbert was 2-for-2 with a walk and also scored three times.

Kylee Raney struck out 13 allowed three earned runs on four hits, walking five.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Aledo on Tuesday evening before traveling to Ennis on Friday at 7 p.m. for their final non-district tune-up. Their first District 11-6A game of the season looms next Tuesday, March 9, at home against Mansfield Lake Ridge starting at 6 p.m.