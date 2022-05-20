Ellis County HSSA soccer teams announced

Staff report

The Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the 2021-2022 Soccer Players of the Year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards, presented by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

The Players of the Year will be announced in June. Nominees in other spring sports will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ellis County High School Sports Awards are part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are nominees for girls’ Soccer Player of the Year:

Jules Burrows, Soph., Mid. Heritage

Landry Combs, Sr., Midlothian

Sydney Dickson, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Brenna Douthit, Sr., Red Oak

Megan Fellows, Sr., Red Oak

Kennedy Husbands, Soph., Midlothian

Brynn Pollock, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Kaydence Ramirez, Sr., Waxahachie

Peyton Renfro, Sr., Waxahachie

Georgia Santos, Jr., Red Oak

Tanner Sorenson, Soph., Mid. Heritage

Natalie Wagner, Fr., Midlothian

Here are nominees for boys’ Soccer Player of the Year:

Elijah Arevalo, Jr., Life Waxahachie

Sammy Benavidez, Sr., Red Oak

Chris Deamon, Jr., Red Oak

Antonio Garcia, Sr., Waxahachie

Jesse Garfias, Jr., Waxahachie

Landon Gilmore, Sr., Waxahachie

Caden Hyndman, Sr., Midlothian

Wesley Nelson, Sr., Mid. Heritage

SirLuke Tante, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Dylan Vasquez, Sr., Red Oak

Nathan Wagner, Sr., Midlothian

Aiden Williams, Sr., Midlothian