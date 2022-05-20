Ellis County HSSA soccer teams announced
The Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the 2021-2022 Soccer Players of the Year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards, presented by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.
The Players of the Year will be announced in June. Nominees in other spring sports will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Ellis County High School Sports Awards are part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.
Here are nominees for girls’ Soccer Player of the Year:
Jules Burrows, Soph., Mid. Heritage
Landry Combs, Sr., Midlothian
Sydney Dickson, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Brenna Douthit, Sr., Red Oak
Megan Fellows, Sr., Red Oak
Kennedy Husbands, Soph., Midlothian
Brynn Pollock, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Kaydence Ramirez, Sr., Waxahachie
Peyton Renfro, Sr., Waxahachie
Georgia Santos, Jr., Red Oak
Tanner Sorenson, Soph., Mid. Heritage
Natalie Wagner, Fr., Midlothian
Here are nominees for boys’ Soccer Player of the Year:
Elijah Arevalo, Jr., Life Waxahachie
Sammy Benavidez, Sr., Red Oak
Chris Deamon, Jr., Red Oak
Antonio Garcia, Sr., Waxahachie
Jesse Garfias, Jr., Waxahachie
Landon Gilmore, Sr., Waxahachie
Caden Hyndman, Sr., Midlothian
Wesley Nelson, Sr., Mid. Heritage
SirLuke Tante, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Dylan Vasquez, Sr., Red Oak
Nathan Wagner, Sr., Midlothian
Aiden Williams, Sr., Midlothian