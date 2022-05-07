Celina edges HHS in state final shootout

Rick Kretzschmar

GEORGETOWN — In the crucible of playing in overtime of the Class 4A state championship game on Thursday Taylor Zdrojewski’s whole body hurt, especially her feet. Yet the Celina senior forward’s mind remained sharp and in a critical moment of a high school career built on scoring goals she decided to pass, and ultimately it was the right decision.

Zdrojewski set up Brielle Buchanan for a goal with 6:52 left in the second overtime period to tie the state final against Midlothian Heritage at 4-all. This led to a shootout where Zdrojewski and Buchanan were part of a group that went 5-for-5 on penalty kicks for a 5-3 advantage and a 5-4 Celina win at Birkelbach Field.

On the game-tying goal Zdrojewski drove to right baseline before sending a pass back to the middle for Buchanan to tap in. Zdrojewski also had two goals in the game, fighting through frequent double teams and getting knocked down several times to earn the Most Valuable Player honors. This capped an extraordinary two-year span for Zdrojewski in which she scored 176 goals, including a single-season state record of 114 in 2021.

“Everything hurts, but I’m not feeling pain now. The adrenalin is too much. I’m so, so happy,” said Zdrojewski, a Texas Tech signee. “I trusted my teammates and I knew they would be there. Whatever it took to get that overtime goal, and that was the best option at the time.”

Mia Norman, Madi Vana and Lexi Tuite also converted penalty kicks with Tuite’s score the title clincher. Celina goalie Kaitlyn Gustafson stopped Midlothian Heritage’s first shooter for the difference in the shootout, diving to her right for the save. Brynn Pollock, Rose Giambruno-Fuge and Kerry Scott converted penalty kicks for Midlothian Heritage in the shootout.

“In shootouts I watch their eyes as they are walking up, or their body movement and initial body angle,” Gustafson said. “In the overtime I saw it in the eyes.”

Celina (29-1-1) picked up the first state title in the program’s history and avenged a 2-1 state-semifinal loss to Midlothian Heritage in 2021. Midlothian Heritage (22-4-3) – which will move up to Class 5A in 2023 – was denied its third 4A state title, winning previously in 2018 and 2021.

“We told each other in overtime that this isn’t over. We worked all year to get to this point,” Celina coach Alexander Adams said. “You could definitely tell at the end that these girls had given everything they got.”

Celina had a 3-1 lead on a jumping-sidekick goal by Zdrojewski off a Norman pass with 28:02 remaining, but Midlothian Heritage countered just 12 seconds later when Midlothian Heritage’s Jules Burrows made a hard charge down the left side of the field and scored from 12 yards out. Midlothian Heritage tied the game at 3-3 on a penalty kick by Rose Giambruno-Fuge after Burrows was knocked down in the penalty area.

Midlothian Heritage took a 4-3 lead on a Burrows goal off a rebound of her own penalty kick with 2:04 remaining in the first overtime period. Burrows, who scored two goals in Wednesday’s semifinal win over Lumberton, increased her career total for goals in the state tournament to seven, tying the all-time career record with Plano West’s Brooke Bowman, who set the mark in 2001 and 2002 and played collegiate soccer at Brigham Young.

“We had some calls go against us and we had some lapses here and there, but the girls fought,” Midlothian Heritage coach Gerald Slovacek said. “We just weren’t getting finishes like we needed to. My biggest thing I was proud of the determination they had to fight back.

“The girls we have had in the past in this program set a legacy and these girls bought in. I am a lucky coach to be in this program.”

Celina had the lead for most of the first half, going ahead on a Zdrojewski shot from 17 yards out in the third minute. Celina extended its lead to 2-0 on a 36-yard blast by Vana with 10:54 remaining in the first. Midlothian got its first score from Giambruno-Fuge off a Kerry Scott pass with 1:38 remaining in the first half.

Gustafson finished with nine saves for the win. Tanner Sorenson had five saves for Midlothian Heritage.