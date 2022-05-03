Soccer Lady Indians garner state awards

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians have received a number of state honors from the Texas High School Coaches Association and the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.

Junior midfielder Amiyah Carter was named second-team all-region and was named to both the TASCO and THSCA academic all-state team. Carter, who is a member of the Lethal Enforcer Starting XI club soccer team, recently verbally committed to Dallas Baptist University.

Senior midfielder Kaydence Ramirez was named honorable-mention all-region by TASCO. Ramirez will attend the University of Alabama in the fall to play soccer.

Senior forward Peyton Renfro was named TASCO and THSCA academic all-state. Renfro, the District 11-6A co-Utility Player of the Year, will play soccer at the University of North Texas starting this fall.

Senior goalkeeper Liv Epps was named TASCO and THSCA academic all-state as well.

All-District 11-6A superlatives and honors have been previously announced.