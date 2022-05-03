Soccer Lady Indians garner state awards

WHS quartet gains postseason honors from Texas coaching organizations

Daily Light report
Waxahachie's Amiyah Carter (10) takes aim at the goal during a home match against Duncanville in February 2021. Carter, a junior, and seniors Kaydence Ramirez, Peyton Renfro and Liv Epps recently received postseason honors from the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches and the Texas High School Coaches Association.

The Waxahachie Lady Indians have received a number of state honors from the Texas High School Coaches Association and the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.

Junior midfielder Amiyah Carter was named second-team all-region and was named to both the TASCO and THSCA academic all-state team. Carter, who is a member of the Lethal Enforcer Starting XI club soccer team, recently verbally committed to Dallas Baptist University.

Senior midfielder Kaydence Ramirez was named honorable-mention all-region by TASCO. Ramirez will attend the University of Alabama in the fall to play soccer.

Senior forward Peyton Renfro was named TASCO and THSCA academic all-state. Renfro, the District 11-6A co-Utility Player of the Year, will play soccer at the University of North Texas starting this fall.

Senior goalkeeper Liv Epps was named TASCO and THSCA academic all-state as well.

All-District 11-6A superlatives and honors have been previously announced.