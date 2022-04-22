WHS players earn 11-6A soccer honors

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Indians and Lady Indians received numerous honors from the soccer coaches in District 11-6A at the end of the 2022 season.

Senior Landon Gilmore was voted as the district boys’ Offenisve Player of the Year after finishing the season with 18 goals and 18 assists. Gilmore was the runner-up in voting for district Most Valuable Player.

Sophomore goalkeeper Federico Palafox was voted as district Defensive Newcomer of the Year after taking over net duties full-time this season. Palafox posted eight clean sheets in goal this season.

Earning first-team all-district honors were senior Antonio Garcia and junior Jesse Garfias.

The Indians finished with a 12-6-5 overall record, battling their way into the playoffs in an extremely tough District 11-6A race. WHS advanced to the area round and ended their season only after taking Rockwall-Heath to a penalty-kick shootout.

The Lady Indians fell just short of making the playoffs, but players received plenty of high honors. Senior Kaydence Ramirez was named Co-Midfielder of the Year in 11-6A, and classmate Peyton Renfro was named Co-Utility Player of the Year.

Junior Amiyah Carter and sophomore Emilee Jones were voted first-team all-district, and seniors Liv Epps and Sam Hernandez were second-team all-district selections. Lady Indians Katie Walker and Jaya Johnson were honorable mention all-district.

In addition, Lady Indian Cambrie Doyal was named second-team Academic All-State by the Texas High School Coaches Association. Renfro and Epps were honorable mention Academic All-State as well.