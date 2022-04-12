Jags going back to state tournament

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

JUSTIN — On a beautiful Saturday morning, April 9, the Heritage Jaguars faced off against the Argyle Lady Eagles for the right to represent Region I this week in Georgetown in the hopes to play for their third state title. Heritage entered the game having dismissed Argyle in previous years with a 5-0-1 record overall. Argyle was looking to get their Golden Ticket for the first time in school history.

The initial half kicked off and Argyle took control from the get-go and that might have put the Jags back on their heels a little at the start. For the first 25 minutes of the game the Lady Eagles looked to be just a tick quicker. Argyle scored first when they were able to power a shot past Heritage goalie Tanner Sorenson, the only goal that her defense and her had given up in this year’s playoffs. About 10 minutes later, Brynn Pollock ripped a shot from 25 yards out that beat the Argyle keeper cleanly and knotted the score at 1 all. That is the way that the opening half ended.

The second half commenced and whatever Argyle had done in the first half to keep the Jags off their game, must have been left in the dressing room at halftime. The Jags team came out and really dictated the play the entire second half. Only on a couple of occasions did the Eagles get close enough to force Sorenson to make 2 highlight reel saves to keep the game square.

With about 6 minutes left in the match, sophomore Jules Burrows captured a loose ball from the Eagles defense and buried it in the net – along with any hopes that the squad had left, from just up the road in Argyle.

Next, Heritage will make its annual trip down to Georgetown to take on the Lumberton Raiders (21-3-1) at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13. If they win that match, then they will play for the state title the following day – Thursday, April 14.

Against Stephenville in Friday’s region semifinals, the game was only 2 minutes old when Rose Giambruno-Fuge popped open in the penalty area and was taken down by a Stephenville defender and Heritage was awarded a penalty kick. Giambruno-Fuge buried the ball in the back of the goal and gave Heritage a quick 1-0 lead.

This is where the controlling play of Heritage took over as they seemed to play their game with short precise passes on the ground. Meanwhile, Stephenville tried long stretch passes that tended to be knocked down by the wind.

Only a couple of times did Stephenville manage to get shots anywhere close and when they did Tanner Sorenson scooped them up.

Stephenville ended their season with the only loss that they suffered this year.

5A Region II girls: Wakeland 1, MHS 0

CARROLLTON — The season ended in disappointment for the Midlothian High School girls’ soccer team, but the vast majority of the team will be back next spring with another year of successful experience.

A goal by Frisco Wakeland’s Katy Gregson on a pass from Bella James with 14:49 left in the second half was the difference on Friday as the Lady Wolverines advanced with a 1-0 win at Standridge Stadium in the Class 5A Region II girls’ soccer semifinals.

The Lady Panthers finished the year with a final record of 18-8-1.

Returning for two more years will be Kennedy Husbands, who led the team with 15 goals and 19 assists as a sophomore. Addi Ball, who tied Husbands for the team scoring lead with 15 goals, will also return for her senior season; and junior Taylor Thibodeau and freshman Zayla Reagan each added 13 goals and will be back as well.

For more than a half, senior goalkeeper Landry Combs and the MHS defense kept the defending Class 5A state runner-up Lady Wolverines at bay.

The Lady Panthers had several chances to crack the scoring column. Freshman Natalie Wagner found woodwork twice in the first half, first on a long shot and moments later on a free kick.

After Wakeland had taken the lead, MHS had a chance to tie the game at 1-all, but a shot by Ball was deflected by the keeper.

Wakeland (21-1-4) went on to beat Highland Park, 3-1, on Saturday to return to the 5A state tournament in Georgetown. The Lady Wolverines will face Magnolia in the state semifinals on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

4A Region I boys: Stephenville 2, HHS 1

JUSTIN — On a blustery Friday afternoon, April 8, at Northwest ISD Stadium, the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars (15-3-2) took the field against the Yellowjackets from Stephenville (22-2-1) in a game to decide who was to play for the Class 4A Region I boys’ soccer regional championship on Saturday.

The opening half was even for most of the initial 40 minutes with each team probing the other’s defense and trying to cope with the 30-35 mph wind gusts.

The Yellowjackets opened the scoring for the game by scoring after a scramble in front of the net. Stephenville expanded its lead to 2-0 a few minutes later by catching the Jaguars a bit flat-footed and slipping the ball past Jaguars goalie SirLuke Tante.

Heritage missed a critical penalty shot as the first half was ending when the ball was struck and went over the goal, that would have cut the Stephenville lead in half but as it was the Jackets went into halftime up 2-0.

The second half started and Heritage came out with grit and determination hoping that they could power past Stephenville and get back into the game. It looked as if that might actually be the case as Conner McRorey bent the twine at the back of the net to bring Heritage within a lone goal.

The Stephenville defense tightened up with a more physical approach which allowed the referee to show off his shiny new set of yellow and red cards. All told there were 5-6 yellow cards and at least 2 red cards (1 for each team). As the second half was winding down the Jaguars continued to press the attack but fell just a bit short.