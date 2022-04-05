Freshmen lead Lady Panthers into Sweet 16

Daily Light report

Led by a trio of ninth-graders, the Midlothian Lady Panthers are on to the Class 5A Region II girls’ soccer tournament for the first time in four seasons.

Facing county and District 14-5A rival Red Oak for the third time this season, the Lady Panthers took a lead before halftime and went on to a 3-1 win over the Lady Hawks on Friday night at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium.

All three scorers for the Lady Panthers were freshmen. Natalie Wagner broke a 1-all tie with a goal off a Kennedy Husbands assist in the 34th minute, and Tatum Barnett iced the win with a goal from an assist by Audrey Allen in the 69th minute.

Zayla Reagan opened the scoring for the Lady Panthers from a Nevaeh Higgins assist in the 20th minute, but high-scoring Red Oak junior Georgia Santos leveled moments later with an assist from Megan Fellows.

Senior Landry Combs made eight saves in goal for MHS.

With only 16 teams left standing in Class 5A, MHS (18-7-1) will take on Frisco Wakeland in the 5A Region II semifinals on Friday at 10 a.m. at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton. Wakeland advanced with a 2-0 win over Dallas W.T. White on Friday.

The other semifinal at 1 p.m. features Frisco High vs. Highland Park. The semifinal winners will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a tip to Georgetown on the line.

The Lady Panthers last made the trip to the regional tournament in 2018, losing to Highland Park in the semifinals. MHS’ 2019 and 2021 seasons ended in the region quarterfinals, and the 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

4A Region I: HHS 4, Benbrook 0

MANSFIELD — It’s been more than a month since the Heritage Jaguars have conceded a goal, and the streak of shutouts continued for the defending Class 4A girls’ soccer state champions on Friday night at R.L. Anderson Stadium.

In a physical match, the Jaguars proved once again to be up to the challenge as they blanked Benbrook, 4-0, in the 4A Region I quarterfinals.

Heritage (19-3-3) lit the scoreboard for the first of their four goals at the 6-minute mark as junior Ella Brown bent the twine in the back of the net after putting in a ball that popped out after the goalie could not hold on to the ball.

About 12 minutes after tha,t Heritage was awarded a penalty shot when a Benbrook defender tripped a Jags offensive player inside the penalty area. Senior Sydney Dickson approached the ball and when the goalie broke to her left, Brown calmly struck the ball to the open left side of the net making the score 2-0.

Three minutes later, sophomore Jules Burrows slammed home her first goal of the evening after a nice set-up from senior Rose Giambruno-Fuge making the score going into halftime 3-0.

The second half was mostly a continuation of the first half with Heritage not giving up anything to Benbrook on the offensive side and controlling play throughout the half. Burrows closed out the scoring with about 15 minutes left in the game on a beautiful breakaway goal as she blew past the Benbrook defenders.

Tanner Sorenson and Maddie Miller shared the clean sheet once again, with Sorenson playing the first 60 minutes in goal with two saves.

Heritage will face Stephenville (21-0-2) in a region semifinal at 10 a.m. this Friday at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin. The other semifinal pits Argyle against San Elizario from the El Paso area at 12:30 p.m. The semifinal winners will square off at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a berth in the state semifinals at stake.

Boys

4A Region I: HHS 3, DH-J 2

BURLESON — Revenge was on the mind of the Heritage boys on Friday night as they faced the team that ended their season at the same point in the playoffs almost exactly one year ago.

The Jaguars got over the hump as they outlasted Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, the defending 4A state runner-up, in a Class 4A Region I quarterfinal at Burleson ISD Stadium.

Pato Cantu broke a 2-2 deadlock with a late goal, sending Heritage (18-5-1) on to play Stephenville in a region semifinal at 3 p.m. this Friday at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin.

In the other semifinal, San Elizario will take on River Oaks Castleberry at 5:30 p.m. The region finals will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Last Tuesday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium, Heritage was tested for the second match in a row, but came away with a thrilling 3-2 win over Gainesville that went down literally to the end.

A penalty kick was given to the Leopards with just 7 seconds on the clock that would have forced overtime, but HHS keeper SirLuke Tante made the save and cleared the ball out to secure the victory.

The Jags made it 3-1 with 12:42 to play, but the Leopards (14-5-1) pulled one back on a Braulio Guerrero header with 2:21 left.