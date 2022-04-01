Indians cap successful season on soccer pitch

Daily Light report

DALLAS — The Waxahachie High School boys’ soccer team put forth a valiant effort against Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday night at Forester Field in the area round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs, holding the Hawks scoreless at the end of regulation.

Unfortunately, Rockwall-Heath did not concede any goals either, and the game was decided on penalty kicks. The Hawks finally came out on top in the shootout, 3-1, to end the Tribe’s successful season and advance.

The Indians finished with a 12-6-5 overall record, battling their way into the playoffs in an extremely tough District 11-6A race.

The Indians had a veteran squad with 10 seniors on the roster, but because of injuries and other factors, very seldom was the team able to have all of them on the pitch at once.

“Wish we got to always have them on field together, but this year had lots of things to deal with so we didn't get to, including in the playoffs,” WHS head coach Seth Riley said. “But they all dug deep and executed the plan as best as they could, which led to an incredibly great season and record despite it all. “

The most steady performer by far was senior captain Landon Gilmore, who had an incredible year with 18 goals and 18 assists.

“Scoring that many goals in 6A, with also that many assists isn't as common as one may think,” Riley said. “Shows you not only how good of a goal scorer he is but how unselfish and how he sets his teammates up while taking on lots of pressure.”

Senior captain Antonio Garcia was another valuable part of the Indians’ offense and formed a 1-2 punch along with Gilmore. Garcia ended the year with 17 goals and nine assists. Other top scorers were Yordi Sevilla with six goals, and the trio of Beckham Atkins, Jesse Garfias and Edgar Rivas with four goals apiece.

Graduation will take its toll on the team, but the good news is Garfias will be back for his senior season, and a lot of young players will be returning who gained varsity experience.

Goalkeeper Federico Palafox will have two more seasons between the pipes after breaking out this spring with 12 clean sheets. Atkins and Sevilla are also sophomores, and a number of other young players who were pressed into duty will be in the mix.

“Crazy to think in playoff game in 6A that we would have five sophomores and two freshmen playing at same time on the field,” Riley said. “But they made it work. “