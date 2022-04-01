ROHS, MHS girls set up playoff clash

Staff report

PRINCETON — The Red Oak Lady Hawks rolled into the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals on Tuesday night with a 3-0 shutout victory over Mount Pleasant, setting up an epic region quarterfinal clash against district rival Midlothian at Lumpkins Stadium.

The Lady Hawks (16-3-3) led 1-0 at the half and tacked on two insurance goals in the second half.

Brenna Douthit, Megan Fellows and Sarah Zamora scored for the Lady Hawks, with assists from Georgia Santos, Abrianna Salas and Tatyana Williams. Freshman Anastasia Esquivel stopped five shots for the clean sheet.

In Sulphur Springs, meanwhile, the Lady Panthers trailed early, but got a spark from a pair of Lexi Morris assists to come away with a 5-1 victory over Longview on Tuesday night.

Morris’ cross to Tatum Barnett tied the game, and her assist to Riley Jackson put MHS (17-7-1) on top for good. Kennedy Husbands followed with an unassisted goal, Zayla Reagan scored on an Addi Ball assist, and Emma Best capped the scoring on an assist by Reagan.

Red Oak and Midlothian were scheduled to kick off at Lumpkins Stadium on Friday evening. The winner will move on to the Region II semifinals next Friday against either Frisco Wakeland or Dallas W.T. White at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.

4A Region I: Heritage 6, Burkburnett 0

MANSFIELD — The Midlothian Heritage girls’ soccer juggernaut kept rolling on Tuesday night as the Jaguars (18-3-3) blanked Burkburnett, 6-0, at R.L. Anderson Stadium.

Seniors Sydney Dickson and Rose Giambruno-Fuge each recorded a brace, Kerry Scott issued three assists and Paisley Mabra added two assists in the win. Jules Burrows and Maddie Berumen chipped in a goal each.

Tanner Sorenson and Maddie Miller shared the clean sheet once again, with each playing a half. Miller made the team’s only save on a shot on goal.

The defending 4A state champion Jags were scheduled to return to R.L. Anderson to take on Benbrook on Friday in the Region I quarterfinals. The winner advances to face either Stephenville or San Angelo Lake View at 10 a.m. next Friday at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin.

Boys

5A Region II: Longview 2, Red Oak 1, OT

ATHENS — A successful district championship season came to an end for the Red Oak Hawks as they suffered a 2-1 overtime loss to Longview on Tuesday in the area round of the playoffs.

The Hawks (17-3-3) equalized in the second half on a Sammy Benavidez goal after the Lobos took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Tuesday’s game was the second in a row that wasn’t decided in regulation. Last Friday, the Hawks edged Royse City in a 5-4 shootout after regulation ended tied at 2-2.

Junior Chris Deamon was the leading scorer with an incredible 31 goals on the year for Red Oak. Benavidez added 15 goals and eight assists, and fellow senior Dylan Vazquez had 14 goals and 12 assists. Juniors Maddox Maines and Brian Caballero led a district-best defense.

5A Region II: Mt. Pleasant 1, Midlothian 0

SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Midlothian Panthers gave up a first-half goal, and that was all Mount Pleasant needed as they eliminated the Panthers, 1-0, on Tuesday night.

The Panthers close out at 14-5-5 overall. Mount Pleasant (19-3-4) moved on to Friday night’s Region II quarterfinal match against Whitehouse.

4A Region I: Heritage 3, Gainesville 2

SOUTHLAKE — Midlothian Heritage was tested for the second match in a row, but came away with a 3-2 win over Gainesville on Tuesday night at Dragon Stadium.

The Jaguars (17-5-1) advanced to Friday night’s 4A Region I rematch with Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, the team that knocked the Jags out of the postseason a year ago. Diamond Hill-Jarvis beat Argyle in a shootout on Tuesday.

4A Region I: Bridgeport 4, Life 1

WHITE SETTLEMENT — The Life Waxahachie Mustangs went into halftime knotted with Bridgeport at 1-1, but the Bulls scored three goals in the second half to pull away for a 4-1 win, ending Life’s season in the area round at Brewer Bear Stadium.

The Mustangs finished with an 11-11-3 mark and claimed a runner-up finish in District 8-4A. The Bulls (21-3-1) advanced to take on Castleberry in the Region I quarterfinals.