Indians upend Temple in bi-district round

MEXIA — The matchup of No. 4 vs. No. 1 should have left the Waxahachie boys’ soccer team at a disadvantage against District 12-6A champion Temple in Friday night’s Class 6A Region II bi-district round game. But coming out of the District of Doom, seeding is just a number.

The Indians got a first-half goal and made it stand up as they advanced to the Region II area round for the second straight season with a 1-0 victory over the Wildcats at Mexia High School.

The Indians (12-5-5) advanced to face Rockwall-Heath in the area round on Tuesday evening at Forester Field in Dallas in a rematch from last year, which Rockwall-Heath won 2-0 at the same location. The winner advances to face either Duncanville or Rockwall in the 6A Region II quarterfinals this weekend.

The Tribe’s win completed a clean sweep by District 11-6A over 12-6A opponents. Duncanville, Mansfield and Lake Ridge also won their opening matches.

Against Temple, the Indians had a couple of early chances to score thwarted as Carlos Vazquez was denied right at the goal mouth and Landon Gilmore’s 35-yard launch was just tipped over the crossbar.

But eventually, Edgar Rivas came up with the breakthrough goal on a cross from Beckham Atkins, giving WHS a vital 1-0 lead. That’s how the match ended after a scoreless second half.

In other boys’ soccer bi-district matches, in Class 5A Region II, both Midlothian and Red Oak advanced. MHS defeated Greenville, 4-0, and Red Oak edged Royse City in a 5-4 shootout after regulation ended tied at 2-2. The Hawks advanced to face Longview, and the Panthers moved on to play Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.

The 4A Region I bracket saw Midlothian Heritage eke out a 1-0 win over Benbrook in the bi-district round, sending the Jaguars on to a Tuesday night area meeting with Gainesville. Life Waxahachie prevailed over Fort Worth Western Hills, 4-3, and was to take on Bridgeport in the area round.

Girls’ soccer bi-district winners over the weekend in 5A Region II were Midlothian, 3-0 over Royse City; and Red oak, a 4-0 winner over Royse City. MHS advanced to play Longview and Red Oak was to take on Mount Pleasant in the area round on Tuesday.

In the 4A Region I playoffs, Midlothian Heritage blasted Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 13-0, and advanced to play Burkburnett. The Life Lady Mustangs’ season ended with a 4-0 loss to Benbrook.